"They look so good on her": HyunA shows off her tattoos in first post on Instagram post breakup with Dawn

On December 8, 2022, K-pop star HyunA uploaded her first post on Instagram after her breakup with long-time boyfriend Dawn.

In the picture, HyunA is seen showing her back tattoos to the camera with her arms locked behind her head and her face not visible to the camera. The tattoos include one of her older tattoos, which says, "My mother is the heart that keeps me alive," along with a what looks like an angel and a flower.

As soon as fans saw the pictures, they were stunned at the tattoos and took to social media to compliment their idol. One fan even said:

HyunA’s fans react to her first Instagram picture post her breakup with long-time partner Dawn

ッ @artaehun knew hyuna first post after everything would be a new tattoo knew hyuna first post after everything would be a new tattoo 😭

HyunA’s fans took to social media to react to her first Instagram picture, following her breakup with her long-time boyfriend Dawn.

In the new post, she shows off her back tattoos in three different photos. The quote “My mother is the heart, that keeps me alive”, is an old one, and fans have spotted new tattoos. One of them is a red design that looks like a hazy angel, another one is a drawing of a flower and some thin lines with what look like stars, but the exact design cannot be deciphered.

The post didn’t include a caption, but fans were happy to see the PING PONG singer break her prolonged silence post her breakup with Dawn. They took to social media to shower compliments on her.

ASHY'S #BIRTHDAY REAL ⁉️ #28WishesforSowon @nyeongnight UM? DID HYUNA GET NEW BACK TATTOOS? AND 4 MINUTE SOHYUN CONTINUING TO COMMENT? UM? DID HYUNA GET NEW BACK TATTOOS? AND 4 MINUTE SOHYUN CONTINUING TO COMMENT?

Alexandria⁷ ♡ INDIGO @AllyStaffordx Hyuna got the tattoo I wanted 🥹🥹🥹 Hyuna got the tattoo I wanted 🥹🥹🥹

hyuna source @hyunasource Counted hyuna's tattoos.. yeah she has over 50 now Counted hyuna's tattoos.. yeah she has over 50 now 😭

On November 30, HyunA and Dawn shocked K-pop fans when they announced they had officially parted ways after a six-year-long relationship. She made the announcement on Instagram, revealing they had broken up but had decided to remain good friends and colleagues, and thanked fans for their support.

Dawn liked her Instagram post, further signaling that they have indeed parted ways. The couple began dating in 2016 when they were part of CUBE Entertainment. After their relationship came out in public, they decided to leave CUBE Entertainment as the agency did not support idols’ dating.

They joined PSY’s P NATION in 2019 where they collaborated on several projects together including their album 1 + 1 = 1 and its hit title track PING PONG. In August 2022, they announced their departure from P NATION. Shortly after that, they announced their separation and broke off their engagement.

Fans began speculating on the reason for their breakup, even hinting at HyunA’s infidelity but the singer maintained her silence and did not react to these rumors. Her former partner Dawn took to Instagram to defend her and threatened to sue anyone who tried to malign her reputation.

He revealed that despite their breakup, he cherishes her as a human being and will not tolerate anyone speaking ill of her.

HyunA sends a sweet present for her fellow 4Minute member Kwon So-hyun

Fans of K-pop girl group 4Minute were in for a sweet surprise when member Kwon So-hyun shared a series of photos of her posing against a coffee truck sent to her by HyunA.

Along with the coffee truck, the I'm Not Cool singer wrote the message

“My dongsaeng [younger sibling/friend] thank you for growing up so well!”

The singer also shared a photo of a banner requesting fans to watch Kwon So-hyun’s upcoming movie Delivery and cheer for her.

Kwon So-hyun was visibly touched as she cheerfully posed alongside the coffee truck, thanking the former band member for her sweet gift and cheering for her. The PING PONG singer replied to her Instagram post saying she is proud of her junior. Fans were delighted to see the interaction between the former band members.

For those unversed, 4Minute was one of the most popular girl groups that debuted in 2009 and disbanded in 2016. Looking at the interaction between the members, fans are hoping a reunion for 4Minute is on the cards soon.

Poll : 0 votes