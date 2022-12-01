"I will sue you" Dawn lashes out at rumours arising in wake of breakup with HyunA

On December 1, South Korean rapper Dawn lashed out at netizens who were spreading false rumors about HyunA, after news of his breakup with his longtime girlfriend became public.

In an Instagram post, the rapper shared a screenshot of a photoshopped image that accused HyunA of cheating on him and having an abortion during their relationship. Threatening to sue anyone who engaged in spreading false rumors about HyunA or their relationship, the artist wrote:

"Hello, this is Dawn. I'll keep it brief. The post in the second image was not written by me. The sad, dirty coward who spread those lies, I will sue you."

He went on to say that even though he is no longer romantically involved with HyunA, he still considers her to be his favorite artist and someone he greatly respects and values. The artist urged people to use their time more wisely by engaging in productive activities rather than speculating or spreading rumors:

"Even if we've broken up, she is still someone I cherish, she is the most honest and respectable person I have known, and she will always be my favorite artist. Please, don't live like that. Put your precious time somewhere else."

This is the first statement from former Pentagon member regarding their breakup. HyunA made the official announcement of the breakup on her Instagram account.

HyunA and Dawn end six-year-long relationship

The couple announced the end of their six-year-long relationship on November 30, 2022, via an Instagram post made by HyunA. The singer revealed that they had decided to remain good friends and colleagues going forward. She also thanked fans for always supporting and cheering them on during their relationship.

Her post read:

"We broke up. We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues from now on. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly."

Regarded as the power couple of K-pop, HyunA and Dawn started dating in 2016. However, their relationship was made public in 2018, after which they were terminated by their agency Cube Entertainment for flouting dating rules.

The Ping Pong singers received a lot of love from fans for their courage to break the industry's rigid rules and set an example for other artists.

Their breakup announcement came as a shock to fans as it was largely believed that they were engaged and soon to be married.

Fans appreciate Dawn for standing up for HyunA

Dawn's recent statement, wherein he declared that regardless of their breakup, he still respects and cherishes HyunA, was praised by fans. They appreciated him for coming to HyunA's defense and refusing to tolerate anything that tarnished her reputation.

On the other hand, his aggressive outburst also gave some fans the impression that the artist was, in fact, still in love with the Lip & Hip singer, and maybe the breakup was not his idea.

