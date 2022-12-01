"Parents era won't happen in the future": HyunA and Dawn breakup leaves fans heartbroken 

On November 30, HyunA and Dawn revealed they had broken up after the former took to Instagram to announce the separation and their decision to remain good friends and colleagues. She also thanked fans for their support and for loving them as a couple as they embark on their separate paths.

HyunA’s Instagram post caused a furor across social media platforms as fans were stunned and heartbroken to learn that their favorite K-pop couple was not together anymore.

Fans have taken to social media to share their favorite moments with HyunA and Dawn, including one where they can be seen playing with a child and cradling him in their arms. Sharing the video on social media, a heartbroken fan of HyunA and Dawn wrote:

“Parents era won’t happen in the future.”

cipa님💫 @kdrama_baragi



The fact that hyuna and dawn parents era won't happen in the future, I'm not crying you are

HyunA and Dawn were previously engaged after six years of dating

hyudawn pics εїз @softforhyudawn



the nations cutest couple forever!! HyunA & DAWN have a matching "LIFE" tattoo as well as tattoos of the (korean) ages when they first met each other

HyunA and Dawn’s breakup caused major anguish among fans worldwide, who were particularly sad as the former couple got engaged after six years of dating.

The Ping Pong singers confirmed their engagement by sharing intimate pictures of themselves sporting matching couple rings. The ring was made of white gold with an opal stone in the center and had about seven diamonds in its band.

The jeweler had revealed that Dawn chose Opal as the main stone as HyunA loved the gemstone and participated in designing the ring.

Dawn wrote in the caption, “Marry Me,” to which HyunA replied by saying, “Of course, it's a yes.” This convinced fans that HyunA and Dawn's marriage was on the cards. Unfortunately, the couple has parted ways for reasons best known to them.

Fans took to social media to mourn the couple’s heart-rending breakup, dubbing it one of the most "tragic breakups in K-pop history" and saying that “love is not real.”

For most others, it was a bittersweet moment as Spider-Man couple Tom Holland and Zendaya were reportedly engaged the same day HyunA and Dawn announced their breakup. Fans don’t know whether they should feel happy for Tom and Zendaya or sad for HyunA and Dawn.

c @myonlyguk the fact that hyuna & dawn went through so much shit, literally breaking off triple h, ptg's ace member, get kicked out of the company to be tgt and even got engagement rings. AND NOW SUDDENLY BREAKING UP AFTER ALL THIS???? the fact that hyuna & dawn went through so much shit, literally breaking off triple h, ptg's ace member, get kicked out of the company to be tgt and even got engagement rings. AND NOW SUDDENLY BREAKING UP AFTER ALL THIS???? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

sham PLAYED FALL GUYS WITH TAEHYUNG @heartaez wtf hyuna n dawn after all those years ): from triple h to leaving the company to finding a new company to AHHHH ENGAGEMENT LIKE WHAT... love is not real nope nope wtf hyuna n dawn after all those years ): from triple h to leaving the company to finding a new company to AHHHH ENGAGEMENT LIKE WHAT... love is not real nope nope

ً @iIyJAEMlN hyuna and dawn breaking up FOR TOM HOLLAND AND ZENDAYA TO BE ENGAGED. that engagement is null idc this is NOT MY TIMELINE?!?!??! hyuna and dawn breaking up FOR TOM HOLLAND AND ZENDAYA TO BE ENGAGED. that engagement is null idc this is NOT MY TIMELINE?!?!??!

💌 @virgohermit meaningless @ash_realize 현아 커플 헤어졌다는데 한국기자들이 천년만년 기사로 써먹지만 않았으면 현아 커플 헤어졌다는데 한국기자들이 천년만년 기사로 써먹지만 않았으면 https://t.co/WUkIlSjQe3 HYUNA AND DAWN BROKE UP THEIR ENGAGEMENT!??!?!? LOVE IS FAKE FAKE FAKEEEEEE twitter.com/ash_realize/st… HYUNA AND DAWN BROKE UP THEIR ENGAGEMENT!??!?!? LOVE IS FAKE FAKE FAKEEEEEE twitter.com/ash_realize/st… https://t.co/9EWut2I46l

#GGSTAN! • S❤️NE @gorglovesggs Hyuna and Dawn noooooo The way they were out of Cube because of their relationship, was always being labeled and looked up to as the ‘Idol Power Couple’, got this engagement thing I think just sometime last year, and then we got this break up news just before 2023 ends.Hyuna and Dawn noooooo The way they were out of Cube because of their relationship, was always being labeled and looked up to as the ‘Idol Power Couple’, got this engagement thing I think just sometime last year, and then we got this break up news just before 2023 ends. 😭 Hyuna and Dawn noooooo

M E D I O ♏︎ @R0UXHBL00D //Dawn and Hyuna must be so devastated.. I remember that Dawn said that if he’d break up with Hyuna he’d never fall inlove again. I’m kind of sad.. I do believe they were soulmates..

The engagement, the tattoos, the constant pictures and videos together and of eachother.. sigh //Dawn and Hyuna must be so devastated.. I remember that Dawn said that if he’d break up with Hyuna he’d never fall inlove again. I’m kind of sad.. I do believe they were soulmates..The engagement, the tattoos, the constant pictures and videos together and of eachother.. sigh

They first started dating in 2016 while they were still signed with CUBE Entertainment and publicly announced it in 2018. The pair left CUBE Entertainment because they weren’t allowed to pursue a relationship there.

They signed with PSY’s P NATION in 2019 as solo artists shortly after leaving CUBE Entertainment. In August 2022, the couple announced they were parting ways with P NATION to explore better opportunities in the future.

Three months after leaving P NATION, the two popular artists broke off their engagement and announced they were now separated.

More about HyunA and Dawn

Fans considered the former couple to be K-pop powerhouses of talent. HyunA, known by her real name Kim Hyun-ah, debuted with JYP Entertainment’s Wonder Girls in 2007. However, she left the group and agency to join CUBE Entertainment and joined the girl group 4Minute.

She debuted as a soloist in 2010 with what she described as “performance-oriented music.” Since then, she has pursued her solo career, releasing eight mini-albums, twelve singles, and one single album, amongst others.

Dawn, also known by his real name Kim Hyo-jong, debuted as a rapper and songwriter for the CUBE Entertainment group Pentagon. He worked on nine EPs with Pentagon before leaving CUBE Entertainment to sign with P NATION, where he made his solo debut with the single Money in 2019.

Last year, in September 2021, the pair released their collaboration album 1+1=1 with the title track, Ping Pong.

