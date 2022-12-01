"Parents era won't happen in the future": HyunA and Dawn breakup leaves fans heartbroken 

On November 30, HyunA and Dawn revealed they had broken up after the former took to Instagram to announce the separation and their decision to remain good friends and colleagues. She also thanked fans for their support and for loving them as a couple as they embark on their separate paths.
HyunA’s Instagram post caused a furor across social media platforms as fans were stunned and heartbroken to learn that their favorite K-pop couple was not together anymore.
Fans have taken to social media to share their favorite moments with HyunA and Dawn, including one where they can be seen playing with a child and cradling him in their arms. Sharing the video on social media, a heartbroken fan of HyunA and Dawn wrote:
“Parents era won’t happen in the future.”
HyunA and Dawn were previously engaged after six years of dating
HyunA and Dawn’s breakup caused major anguish among fans worldwide, who were particularly sad as the former couple got engaged after six years of dating.
The Ping Pong singers confirmed their engagement by sharing intimate pictures of themselves sporting matching couple rings. The ring was made of white gold with an opal stone in the center and had about seven diamonds in its band.
The jeweler had revealed that Dawn chose Opal as the main stone as HyunA loved the gemstone and participated in designing the ring.
Dawn wrote in the caption, “Marry Me,” to which HyunA replied by saying, “Of course, it's a yes.” This convinced fans that HyunA and Dawn's marriage was on the cards. Unfortunately, the couple has parted ways for reasons best known to them.
Fans took to social media to mourn the couple’s heart-rending breakup, dubbing it one of the most "tragic breakups in K-pop history" and saying that “love is not real.”
For most others, it was a bittersweet moment as Spider-Man couple Tom Holland and Zendaya were reportedly engaged the same day HyunA and Dawn announced their breakup. Fans don’t know whether they should feel happy for Tom and Zendaya or sad for HyunA and Dawn.
They first started dating in 2016 while they were still signed with CUBE Entertainment and publicly announced it in 2018. The pair left CUBE Entertainment because they weren’t allowed to pursue a relationship there.
They signed with PSY’s P NATION in 2019 as solo artists shortly after leaving CUBE Entertainment. In August 2022, the couple announced they were parting ways with P NATION to explore better opportunities in the future.
Three months after leaving P NATION, the two popular artists broke off their engagement and announced they were now separated.
More about HyunA and Dawn
Fans considered the former couple to be K-pop powerhouses of talent. HyunA, known by her real name Kim Hyun-ah, debuted with JYP Entertainment’s Wonder Girls in 2007. However, she left the group and agency to join CUBE Entertainment and joined the girl group 4Minute.
She debuted as a soloist in 2010 with what she described as “performance-oriented music.” Since then, she has pursued her solo career, releasing eight mini-albums, twelve singles, and one single album, amongst others.
Dawn, also known by his real name Kim Hyo-jong, debuted as a rapper and songwriter for the CUBE Entertainment group Pentagon. He worked on nine EPs with Pentagon before leaving CUBE Entertainment to sign with P NATION, where he made his solo debut with the single Money in 2019.
Last year, in September 2021, the pair released their collaboration album 1+1=1 with the title track, Ping Pong.