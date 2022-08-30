Iconic duo DAWN and HyunA exit P NATION

P NATION, K-pop legend PSY's label, seems to be in a precarious position as two of its most popular artists, HyunA and DAWN, are parting ways with the agency.

K-Pop soloists DAWN and HyunA are set to leave the agency at the end of their exclusive contract. P NATION issued a statement announcing the idols' departure from the company.

The iconic K-Pop couple joined PSY's label in January 2019 after their former agency, CUBE Entertainment, disapproved of their relationship thus leading to their exit. The agency's acceptance of these idols with a controversial past made it popular as the “Redemption Label”.

We will continuously support their future activities going forward: P NATION on HyunA and DAWN's exit

On Monday, August 29, 2022, P NATION released a press statement revealing the exit of its artists HyunA and DAWN. The legendary K-Pop soloists' departure follows the expiration of their three-year exclusive contract, which began in 2019. Because their contract was not renewed, the artists will no longer be a part of the agency led by K-Pop sensation PSY.

The statement read as follows:

"Hello. This is P NATION. We express our deep gratitude to everyone who sent much love and interest to HyunA and DAWN. We are informing you that HyunA’s and DAWN’s exclusive contracts with P NATION recently expired..."

"...With their bold music and unrivaled visuals and performances that only they could take on, HyunA and DAWN as well as HyunaA & DAWN splendidly illustrated P NATION’s colors. Their passion as artists and their consideration and care for the staff became examples for everyone."

The statement also expressed gratitude towards the artists. It read:

"All the members of P NATION will treasure the enjoyable memories with HyunA and DAWN for a long time, and we will continuously support their future activities going forward. We express our gratitutde to the many fans who cherished HyunA and DAWN, and we ask that you continue to send warm encouragement and support."

Following the news, HyunA shared a screenshot of the press release on Instagram with the message "Thank you."

DAWN also commented on HyunA's post, saying:

“let’s freely play music, perform and love each other. i love you.”

Fans react to HyunA and DAWN’s exit from P NATION

The exit of HyunA and DAWN comes as a major blow to the Redemption Label, as they are the second set of popular artists to leave the agency this year. Previously, the iconic K-Pop rapper Jessi, the label's first idol, left the agency after her exclusive contract expired.

Fans blamed the company's poor management for the departure of Jessi, the agency's face since its inception. With the departure of two other popular artists, HyunA and DAWN, this fan opinion has only grown stronger.

Reitu⁷🃏 @Reitub77 @allkpop He hasn't done anything significant for any of his artists so I understand @allkpop He hasn't done anything significant for any of his artists so I understand

Everlasting♡Starlight @vitaarieka @allkpop And this is exactly why kpop stans should learn not to trust a company before they prove their stability. Like was it that hard to do some research beforehand? @allkpop And this is exactly why kpop stans should learn not to trust a company before they prove their stability. Like was it that hard to do some research beforehand?

Maddie @angel_maddiee @Jdinouu @allkpop Well, basically, lack of freedom, lots of fight with the CEO. Pnation let them be personally but not musically, they had to promote their songs by themselves. Cube was the reverse, they had freedom in their music but not in their private life, plus they also had better promos. @Jdinouu @allkpop Well, basically, lack of freedom, lots of fight with the CEO. Pnation let them be personally but not musically, they had to promote their songs by themselves. Cube was the reverse, they had freedom in their music but not in their private life, plus they also had better promos.

✨{BBH-KYOONG}✨ @KELLOW_KELLOW @bacontyy @allkpop I’m pretty sure by the interviews and bts videos you can see that a bunch of times they don’t like the music or the choreo but psy does so if he likes it he makes them do it so they probably left cause they want to do their own thing @bacontyy @allkpop I’m pretty sure by the interviews and bts videos you can see that a bunch of times they don’t like the music or the choreo but psy does so if he likes it he makes them do it so they probably left cause they want to do their own thing

The agency now has five artists besides PSY namely, Crush, Heize, Penomeco, Swings, and TNX.

