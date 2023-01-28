What is the age gap between Rita Ora and Taika Waititi? Singer confirms marriage to MCU director

Director Taika Waititi and singer-songwriter Rita Ora are now confirmed to have exchanged vows. Waititi and Ora have an age difference of 15 years.

Ora revealed the news on the UK’s Heart Breakfast on January 27, 2023, and said that she was releasing a new single inspired by where she is at in her life and was aware that she would be questioned. She stated that the wedding was held without any problems and continued:

“It was just exactly, exactly how I wanted it. It was just nice and perfect, completely how I wanted it. … Sorry, it’s not that interesting. One day we’ll throw a big party.”

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have been romantically linked since 2021

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have known each other for a long time and in 2021, it was reported that the two were in a relationship. Later, when Ora shared a picture where she posed with Waititi, she created quite some buzz.

The duo was spotted having fun during an outing to Australia along with Tessa Thompson. Waititi and Ora then made their first public appearance together at the premiere of The Suicide Squad in 2021. Ora also posted some pictures from Waititi’s 46th birthday celebration where she brought a cake for him.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora dated for a year before they got married (Image via Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

They appeared once again on the red carpet of the Met Gala in 2021 and the following year, Waititi confirmed that he and Ora had been dating for a year. In March 2022, Waititi was seen while carrying and arranging Ora’s dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

They were seen together in England during the finals of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. A few outlets reported that the pair secretly married in a private wedding ceremony and while appearing on the podcast, Greatest Night Ever, Ora said that she is in love with Waititi.

She continued,

“I’ve always wanted the fairytale, that’s what I grew up loving. For me, it was always about that love, finding a partner, so I’m really happy I did. I love Taika. Shoutout to Taika!”

Watiti and Ora were co-hosts at the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2022 and while speaking to Vogue, they said that they were friends before they began a romantic relationship.

As mentioned earlier, the two have an age gap of 15 years, and while Ora is 32, her husband is 47.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora’s relationship histories explored

Rita Ora dated DJ Calvin Harris for a year and was romantically linked to musician Andrew Watt for around three years.

Meanwhile, Taika Waititi was first in a relationship with Loren Horsley and he then tied the knot with Chelsea Winstanley in 2011. Waititi and Winstanley became the parents of two children and split in 2018.

Taika Waititi’s upcoming projects include the sports comedy-drama film, Next Goal Wins, which will feature Michael Fassbender in the lead role. Rita Ora has released two albums so far alongside 21 singles and 2 EPs.

