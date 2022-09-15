"Please send her to the Upside Down": Rita Ora memes take over Twitter as singer's cover of Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill goes wrong

Rita Ora performed her own rendition of Kate Bush’s classic Running Up That Hill song and netizens were not impressed. The singer performed the cult classic at the Rock In Rio MultiShow festival in Brazil.

Although Rita Ora has left fans stunned with her powerful voice, some of her performances have not been the best. The 31-year-old dived head first into an a capella rendition of the 1985 single and it came as a shock to many as Ora has not hinted at being inspired by the song in the past. It seems like Ora was simply trying to follow internet trends.

Netizens were left unimpressed by the performance and took to social media to vent out their feelings. One Twitter user even used a reference from Stranger Things and asked to "Send her (Rita Ora) to the Upside Down."

Running Up That Hill had a massive resurgence in 2022 after the classic played in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

The song has also appeared in several social media reels and TikTok videos. Kim Petras released her rendition of the Kate Bush song, which netizens were quick to obsess over. However, the Rita Ora version did not receive the same praise.

BCharts @bchartsnet #RitaOraNoMultishow Rita Ora cantando o clássico "Running Up That Hill" de Kate Bush #RockInRio Rita Ora cantando o clássico "Running Up That Hill" de Kate Bush #RockInRio #RitaOraNoMultishow https://t.co/pOYMDYPoxK

Netizens react to Rita Ora’s Running Up That Hill rendition

Internet users showed no sympathy and relentlessly trolled the Let You Love Me singer. Many wondered why the concert crowd were applauding her performance. Several memes about Ora’s cover have appeared on social media.

Twitter user @bchartsnet tweeted a video of Ora singing. The video had amassed nearly three million views at the time of writing this article. Netizens endlessly bashed the singer.

While some thought that Kim Petras deserved an apology, others simply called Ora's cover a "ghastly noise."

shiv @tamespeaker

can't escape that video of rita ora singing running up that hill can't escape that video of rita ora singing running up that hill 😭https://t.co/E7oLvRXoxx

Neil Muirhead @neilmuirhead1

Why do they think the can just do that @bchartsnet Oh my good god, I couldn't listen to all of that🤮Why do they think the can just do that @bchartsnet Oh my good god, I couldn't listen to all of that🤮Why do they think the can just do that 😱

george • they/he • 🏴‍☠️⚾️💧🔞 @polite_menace_ my therapist: running up that hill rita ora can't hurt you



running up that hill rita ora: my therapist: running up that hill rita ora can't hurt yourunning up that hill rita ora: https://t.co/bC1OJHfdl0

Tabatha L. Nancy @TopRoping If you listened to that Rita Ora cover, you may be entitled to financial compensation If you listened to that Rita Ora cover, you may be entitled to financial compensation

Secret Drug Addict @ScrtDrugAddict SOMEONE CALL THE COPS



Rita Ora has murdered Kate Bush SOMEONE CALL THE COPSRita Ora has murdered Kate Bush https://t.co/HBJXFCmeuZ

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi tie the knot

Prior to Rita Ora's largely-disliked performance, the singer tied the knot with director Taika Waititi in August. Sources claimed that the duo had a “really intimate ceremony” that was “super special for everyone" who was present and added:

“Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are.”

The Your Song singer reportedly wanted a small wedding to “keep their relationship as private as possible.”

The source also revealed that the couple have planned a “big showbiz-style bash” to celebrate their marriage. However, one must not:

“expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine.”

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi tie the knot (Image via Getty Images)

Ora and the Thor: Ragnorak director were first linked in May 2021 after they were spotted cozying up in Sydney, Australia. The couple and Tessa Thompson were spotted kissing each other in 2021.

After pictures of the same went viral, Waititi responded in a Sydney Morning Herald interview:

“I think it the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick and also, is it that big of a deal? No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”

The two went on to make their official red carpet debut at The Suicide Squad premiere in August.

The duo married two years after Waititi and his former wife Chelsea Winstanley separated. Waititi and Winstanley are parents to two daughters Te Hinekāhu and Matewa Kiritapu, who are 10 and six years old, respectively.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave