How old is Claire Danes? Hugh Dancy relationship explored as 'Homeland' star's set to welcome her third child

Claire Danes, who is 43 years old, and her husband Hugh Dancy are all set to become the parents of another child.

The duo recently disclosed the news in an interview with People. Danes was recently nominated for a Golden Globe award for her performance on the FX on Hulu miniseries, Fleishman Is in Trouble.

Danes and Dancy are parents to two sons. Their eldest, Cyrus, was born in 2012, and their second, Rowan, was born in 2018. While speaking to the Evening Standard in 2013, Dancy, 47, spoke about adjusting to his daily life with marriage, fatherhood, and work and said,

“If Hannibal comes around again, [Claire’s and my] schedules would overlap by a couple of months. Which would mean either I could be with her or she with me, or neither of us would be working, and there’d be a period where we’d have to commute.”

During an FYC event for Homeland in 2018, Danes spoke about her experience when she became pregnant for the first time. She said that it was her eighth month and she was still working before that.

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy met while filming Evening in 2006

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy tied the knot in 2009 (Image via Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy first met in 2006 while working on the drama film Evening. In an interview with Marie Claire, Danes said that she was single at the time and that she and Dancy developed a close friendship with each other. She continued,

“[Hugh and I] met in Rhode Island when it was at its most audaciously beautiful, in the fall. And there was one day when we were bicycling by the water and it was sparkly and idyllic, and I just had this dumb epiphany, like, ‘I’m really just happy.’”

The two were spotted together at a program organized by the Afghan Hands Foundation in June 2007, and at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The pair got engaged in 2009 and tied the knot the same year. Claire's wedding dress was designed by Narciso Rodriguez.

Speaking about her marriage in 2012, Claire said that she feels secure with Hugh and that her mother told her that a long marriage can always work. She continued,

“My parents have been together since they were 18, so I am privileged to have them as role models. I like marriage. I feel very secure. It helps when you are in love with the person you are married to. I do sometimes look at him and think: ‘You are really handsome.’ He keeps me sane and happy.”

Claire Danes started her career in her teens

Claire Danes started her career as a teenager. She initially became popular for portraying Angela Chase in the 1994 ABC series, My So-Called Life.

She made her film debut with Little Women, and has since been featured in films like How to Make an American Quilt, Romeo + Juliet, The Rainmaker, Les Miserables, Shopgirl, and more. She is also famous for playing different roles on stage.

