Who is NBA Youngboy married to? Marriage certificate surfaces online

NBA YoungBoy exchanged vows with fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle on Saturday, January 7. The reports come after the duo's marriage license went viral, stating that the marriage was held in Utah.

A Twitter account under the username @KGrandberrry shared a picture featuring a board that read,

“The Future Mrs. Gaulden Said Yes To The Dress at The Bridal Studio.”

The news is being considered true since YoungBoy revealed in December last year during an Instagram live that he would tie the knot with Mychelle in January this year as he was feeling lonely. One of his fans suggested OnlyFans to him, and YoungBoy replied,

“This n**ga said OnlyFans. I’m getting married January 7. Boy, you can’t pay me $10 million to get on muthaf***in’ OnlyFans, n**ga. You crazy.”

YoungBoy then said that he was joking and that he was lonely because he did not have any fans.

Jazlyn Mychelle is a popular social media personality

Jazzlyn Mychelle is famous for her social media content (Image via @jazlyn.mychelle/Instagram)

Born on February 23, 2002, Jazlyn Mychelle has not disclosed anything about her parents. Her siblings include four sisters and two brothers.

The 20-year-old started her career on social media in January 2015 by launching a YouTube channel under her name. The channel currently has 41,000 subscribers and 873,000 views, and she frequently shares beauty and lifestyle videos.

Mychelle is also active on TikTok, where she can be seen dancing alongside her boyfriend. They also create some lip-syncing and comedy clips. The Los Angeles, California resident is also active on Instagram, with around 48,900 followers and 362 posts. Her posts mostly feature her with her baby and NBA YoungBoy.

NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle got engaged in 2022

NBA YoungBoy got engaged to Jazlyn Mychelle last year and disclosed the same on social media with a picture of Mychelle holding her baby bump and flaunting a diamond ring.

Before that, the duo became the parents of a daughter in 2021 and named her Alice Gaulden. The duo welcomed their second child in September last year. The singer announced the news on Instagram with a picture of himself holding and feeding the newborn. The caption read,

“We got left today for a little but it’s cool’ Top #newborn.”

Earlier that month, the pair announced that they were expecting a son. Mychelle shared a video where she, YoungBoy, and their daughter were trying to put their baby in a stroller. He is now a father of nine kids due to his long history of relationships with Iyanna Mayweather, Drea Symone, Starr Dejani, and more.

The 23-year-old released his first album, Until Death Call My Name, in April 2018, followed by Top, Sincerely, Kentrell, and The Last Slimeto. NBA YoungBoy’s latest album, I Rest My Case, was released on January 6 this year and received positive feedback from critics and audiences.

