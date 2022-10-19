What happened to YK Osiris? Rapper sparks concern post Instagram live breakdown

After YK Osiris went live on Instagram on October 16, 2022, his fans were worried about him because of what he said during the session.

Trigger Warning: This article mentions suicidal ideations and suicidal thought which may be disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

Osiris posted a video explaining that he is unsatisfied with his life, and adding that Drake and Lil Baby are not friends with him anymore. He mentioned that he had been having suicidal thoughts and was driving in Los Angeles at the time.

Speaking about his friendship with Drake and Lil Baby, Osiris said:

"You can't use Drake with me, you can't use Lil Baby, 'cause they don't f**k with me no more. So please don't use that. You haven't seen me around Drake in a minute or Lil Baby. Long time. So lets get that out the door. Please don't use that no more."

No Jumper @nojumper YK Osiris says Drake and Lil Baby don't f**k with him no more YK Osiris says Drake and Lil Baby don't f**k with him no more https://t.co/6dcOAyv5l5

The 24-year-old said that he wanted to die and leave the world, and that he couldn't see his children, adding that people considered him a clown. He also said that although he is talented, it doesn't matter anymore since he hasn't dropped his music or performed in two years.

The singer also said that nothing would matter if he killed himself, and continued:

"If I killed myself right now, they gon' say, 'Good, he don't have to pay no more debts no more.' They gone make gimmicks. 'I don't have to pay Drake anymore,' they gon' say that b******t. 'I don't have to pay Lil Baby no more,' they gon' say that b******t… They gon' say the dumbest s**t ever, the funniest s**t ever."

YK Osiris said that he would give $500 each to three kids at the corner and $500 to a woman who saw his decent work and requested some money. Osiris asked them to pray for him in return and said that he just wants to be happy.

Concerned fans take to Twitter to share their worries about YK Osiris

YK Osiris has achieved a huge fanbase for himself in all these years. However, his latest Instagram Live increased concern among his fans, who took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Several fans offered the singer support and assured him via tweets that they would miss him if he were to take the drastic step. Meanwhile, others simply stated that someone from his team should get in touch with him immediately.

Kamau @kamauswrld yk osiris out here crying and wondering why he should continue to live and people are just clowning him. people are so lame bruh yk osiris out here crying and wondering why he should continue to live and people are just clowning him. people are so lame bruh

Dedee 🥀 @thoughtfulbae YK Osiris going on live in tears and saying he doesn't want to live over the industry "not fucking with him anymore" is heartbreaking. He doesn't deserve to suffer mentally over what he pursued. YK Osiris going on live in tears and saying he doesn't want to live over the industry "not fucking with him anymore" is heartbreaking. He doesn't deserve to suffer mentally over what he pursued.

The Hood Gandhi @TheeMarcCraig Seeing that clip of YK Osiris is heart wrenching and proof that you can have all the money and material things in this world but it will never amount to human to human connection Seeing that clip of YK Osiris is heart wrenching and proof that you can have all the money and material things in this world but it will never amount to human to human connection

гг ~ 𖤐 @tize4PF i feel bad for yk osiris on sum rs i feel bad for yk osiris on sum rs

MONALEO 🦄🫧💕 @themonaleo just seen your live video and i can relate right now . I completely get it but please understand WE WOULD MISS YOU!!! Contrary to what it feel like you got people here to uplift you and don’t want to see anything happen to u. Letting yk this publicly in case no one does @ykOsiris just seen your live video and i can relate right now . I completely get it but please understand WE WOULD MISS YOU!!! Contrary to what it feel like you got people here to uplift you and don’t want to see anything happen to u. Letting yk this publicly in case no one does @ykOsiris

A.R.L.G @a_real_life_GOD Don’t make jokes about YK Osiris. His mental health is not ok atm. Someone from his team needs to reach out to him.



Don’t make jokes about YK Osiris. His mental health is not ok atm. Someone from his team needs to reach out to him. https://t.co/rBYfFfU2E6

Maybe: She.✨ @FeedMe_Musiic It’s not the fact that YK Osiris is displaying his emotions, it’s the fact that he has a newborn son & still see no reason to live life… is the problem It’s not the fact that YK Osiris is displaying his emotions, it’s the fact that he has a newborn son & still see no reason to live life… is the problem 😕

Stephen F. Baby @EyeWhipsPussy YK Osiris been trying to speak out about that industry and I guess now he’s at his wits end. Sad how they do us in that industry and that’s what bro was talking about YK Osiris been trying to speak out about that industry and I guess now he’s at his wits end. Sad how they do us in that industry and that’s what bro was talking about

Slim Corleone @285Slim Hope YK Osiris is having a terrible day Hope YK Osiris is having a terrible day

While Osiris didn't clarify what led him to consider taking his own life, he did mention that he wasn't friends with Drake and Lil Baby anymore. This could be one of the reasons why he is unhappy with his life as he stated in the video.

According to several reports, Osiris owes debts to a few well-known people in the music industry, including Drake and Lil Baby. He repaid Drake in December 2021 by performing inside the latter's residence. Osiris also posted a video on his Instagram story stating that he paid off the debt which was said to be around $60,000.

YK Osiris revealed that he is no more friends with Drake and Lil Baby (Image via Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

The clip featured Drake jokingly asking Osiris to perform his song Worth It and stating:

"I'm not Baby, I'm not Boosie. You don't owe me two racks or five racks. You owe me 60 bands and I'm playing the songs right now. You ready?"

Although YK Osiris wasn't ready to perform initially, he decided to sing after Drake said that the former wouldn't owe him any money if he performed. Osiris immediately agreed to perform, and Drake along with a few others were spotted laughing in the video. Osiris had already posted some clips on his Instagram story from one of the rooms of Drake's residence.

In November 2021, a vlog on Icebox's YouTube channel saw Lil Baby coming face-to-face with YK Osiris while the former was shopping. Although they started talking normally, Lil Baby asked Osiris about the debt of $5,000. Osiris said that he can't wait to repay the debt as Lil Baby looked frustrated.

Lil Baby then went on to ask YK Osiris how long he'd owed him money and Osiris said that it was around three months. However, Lil claimed that it was a lie and that it had been around five to six months.

Neither Lil Baby nor Drake had many any comments about Osiris' video at the time of writing this article.

