Video: Drake seen hooping in New York, drains shot after shot as he exhibits sound shooting form

Grammy award winner Drake is an avid basketball fan. However, in a recent video released by NBA trainer Chris Brickley, the rapper was seen draining shots from behind the arc in a pickup game in New York.

Videos of Drake playing basketball have been doing rounds around social media for some time now. However, given the way he used to play back in the day, he has certainly come a long way.

Drake has certainly improved his shooting form. The rapper put his sharpshooting skills on full display in a recent scrimmage.

Although the artist raps about the game and is known to drop player names in his tracks, he wasn't always a great shooter.

A moment that genuinely had audiences questioning his hoop skills was his infamous airball in college. Joining Kentucky's layup line before the game, the rapper was seen shooting an airball from 3-point range.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter When Drake warmed up with Kentucky’s basketball team When Drake warmed up with Kentucky’s basketball team 😅 https://t.co/TbBSS4WQKI

After this moment, he went to work in the lab. Often seen doing shooting drills, Drake has developed a rather neat stroke from deep. Playing alongside professionals and other artists, the rapper seems to have become a certified bucket.

The artist's affiliation with basketball is hard to deny. As a fan of the Toronto Raptors, the rapper has made his sentiments for the team known on many occasions.

Drake's affiliation with basketball

Drake in conversation with LeBron James

While Drake's affiliation with the Toronto Raptors is well known, his passion for basketball runs deeper than that. The Grammy-award winner has built a regulation-sized basketball court in his Toronto home. He is often seen working on his game in this gym and as the results have shown, Drizzy can seriously hoop.

However, the rapper also earned a fair amount of attention for being a bad luck charm. The "Drake Curse" was becoming quite a trend with eerily accurate results.

The curse implied that whenever the rapper posted a picture with an athlete or showed affiliation towards a team, they would end up losing. While this has been seen across sports, this was popularly seen when Drake wore Philadelphia 76ers shorts in the Raptors vs 76ers ECF game.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Drake put on Sixers shorts for tonight’s game proving once and for all the curse is real Drake put on Sixers shorts for tonight’s game proving once and for all the curse is real https://t.co/87OGeeAUGe

However, this curse has been debunked since. With the rapper attempting to use the curse to get the Philadelphia 76ers to lose the series against Toronto, the Raptors unfortunately failed to come away with a win last season.

Considered to be close friends with LeBron James and Steph Curry, the rapper has truly made his mark in the league.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far