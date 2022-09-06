How old was NBA Youngboy when he had his first child? Rapper's family and baby mamas explored as he's reportedly expecting his 9th child

American rapper NBA YoungBoy might be becoming the father to another child. Reports of the rapper becoming a father came in after he shared a picture of a baby bump and a ring on his social media account.

The caption of NBA’s latest post says,

“Dangerous Love”

The 22-year-old is currently in a relationship with Jazlyn Michelle, who might be pregnant with their second child after the birth of their first child, Alice, in 2021.

The artist has not yet commented on anything related to his Instagram post and an official confirmation is still awaited.

NBA YoungBoy’s kids and personal life explored

A popular name in the music industry, NBA YoungBoy's personal life has been a matter of discussion among fans. The rapper is a father of eight children with seven different women. He had his first child when he was 16 years old.

He was romantically linked to a woman named Nisha in 2016 and the two had their first child, Kayden aka Draco, in July of the same year. In June 2020, they had a daughter named Armani.

NBA YoungBoy is a father of eight kids from seven different women. (Image via Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

NBA has two kids with Starr Dejanee named Kamron Gaulden and Kamiri Gaulden, although Kamron isn't the rapper's biological child. Despite finding out that he wasn't Kamron's father through a DNA test in 2018, NBA agreed to raise him.

In March 2017, YoungBoy became the father of another son named Taylin. Taylin was reportedly conceived after NBA spent a night with a woman named Nia and later, a DNA test confirmed that the rapper was indeed the child's father. Following this, NBA dated Jania Bania and together they have a son, Kacey.

The 22-year-old is also said to be the father of one of Drea Symone's children. Additionally, YoungBoy was also confirmed to be the father to Iyanna Yaya Mayweather's son Kentrell, who was born in January 2021. YoungBoy has also fathered one of Lapattra Lashai Jacobs' children.

He is currently in a relationship with Jazlyn Michelle and they welcomed their first child in 2021.

In brief, about NBA YoungBoy

The rapper, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, initially released six mixtapes before being signed to Atlantic Records in 2017. He released his first song, Outside Today, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and was included in his first album, Until Death Call My Name.

His next release was Bandit in October 2019 followed by Al Youngboy 2. YoungBoy's next mixtape, 38 Baby 2, was released in April 2020 and he released his second studio album, Top, the same year.

His third studio album, Sincerely, Kentrell was released in 2021, and his fourth album, The Last Slimeto, was released in August 2022.

