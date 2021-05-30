How old is Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna Mayweather and is she facing a life sentence for aggravated assault?

Iyanna Mayweather is now 21-years-old. She's the second of Floyd Mayweather's children and was charged with aggravated assault in April 2020.

The event occurred in the Houston residence of Iyanna Mayweather's then-fiancee and father of her son, Kentrell Gaulden, aka NBA YoungBoy. Iyanna Mayweather had gone to see NBA YoungBoy but found out that Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, the mother of one of YoungBoy's other children, was already present at the residence.

Iyanna told Jacobs that the latter must leave the house as YoungBoy was her fiancee. In return, Jacobs said that Iyanna should leave the house owing to the fact that YoungBoy was her son's father. The two soon indulged in a heated argument that ended up moving to the kitchen.

In the midst of the heated debate, Iyanna Mayweather grabbed a knife in each hand and stabbed Lapattra Lashai Jacobs in the biceps. Jacobs was found lying on the floor when the ER arrived and was swiftly taken to hospital, fortunately in a stable condition.

Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Iyanna, has been arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, TMZ has learned, and it appears to have been a confrontation over NBA Youngboy. https://t.co/P31VL5HCah — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 4, 2020

Iyanna Mayweather claimed that Jacobs pulled her hair before running into the kitchen, forcing her to act in self-defense.

The nature of the assault carried out by Iyanna Mayweather is extremely serious, as the charges fall under first-degree felony, which is punishable by life imprisonment.

Iyanna was released from jail on a $30,000 bail. The case is yet to reach a courtroom, primarily because of the delay in legal proceedings brought along by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Old “PSA” from Floyd Mayweather w/ daughter Iyanna Mayweather by his side.



**Following an altercation this past Saturday, Iyanna was hit w/ a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after allegedly stabbing rapper NBA Youngboy’s son’s mother.**#iyanna #Mayweather pic.twitter.com/xforu03ZiI — Hoop God (@TheeHoopGod) April 5, 2020

Floyd Mayweather became a grandfather after Iyanna Mayweather gave birth to NBA YoungBoy's son

Iyanna Mayweather has had a somewhat topsy-turvy relationship with NBA YoungBoy. However, the two remain close. Iyanna Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy had a baby together in January 2021 and named him Kentrell Jr.

In January 2021, Floyd Mayweather became a grandfather aged 44.

Floyd Mayweather buys NBAYoungboy’s son an icy Rolex pic.twitter.com/jFJpDwHZOi — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) February 19, 2021

What's next for Floyd Mayweather?

'Money' is scheduled to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition bout on June 6, 2021. The event will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The bout will consist of eight three-minute rounds. The event will be broadcast on the Showtime network. Digital pay-per-view services will be catered to by Fanmio.

