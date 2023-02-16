"Too sensitive": Married at First Sight fans slam Chris for crying about leaving his dogs for 2 weeks

Lifetime aired episode 7 of Married at First Sight season 15, titled Jamaican Me Crazy, this Wednesday, February 15, at 8 pm ET.
The episode featured five Nashville couples - who married their respective partners as strangers - returning home after their Jamaican honeymoon. One of the cast members, Chris, was seen crying on his porch after realizing that he could not keep his two dogs in the apartment allotted by the showmakers.
Only two dogs are allowed in the facility per couple and Chris' wife Nicole also has a dog, so one of them would have to "abandon" their pet for almost eight weeks. Chris said that while he was willing to do anything to make the marriage work, he could not leave his dogs for such a long period of time.
Nicole later revealed that her father stepped in to watch her dog Charlie for some time so that Chris could stay with his two dogs in the apartment. She also said that they were trying to figure out a "doggie swap schedule" so that both of them could spend some time with their respective pets.
Chris felt that both of them handled the situation just like a "husband and wife." However, Married at First Sight fans did not agree. They called out Chris for being "too sensitive" and said that he could have easily visited them at any dogcare center or at any relative's house for two months.
Married at First Sight fans praise Nicole for handling the situation with grace
Nicole tried to understand her husband's viewpoint and even offered to live separately for a while so they could be with their pets. Chris thanked her for the support and confessed that he liked her, but was not yet in love with her.
Married at First Sight fans slammed Chris for influencing Nicole to leave her own dog. They also praised Nicole for putting in so much effort into her marriage, and coming to a compromise regarding the situation at hand.
What happened on Married at First Sight season 15 episode 7?
Lifetime's description of the episode read:
"The five couples share final moments together in paradise; one couple fights their way back to common ground; a heart-to-heart does more harm than good; the couples travel back to Nashville, Tenn., where the shared spaces will deepen some bonds."
The couples returned from their honeymoon in Jamaica after sharing one last dinner with the others. They also rated their marital position.
Mackinley and Domynique said that they were at 7.5 out of 10. Nicole and Chris rated their marriage at 8.2, Kirsten and Shaquille chose a 7, while Gina-Clint were still at a 5.
