"Too sensitive": Married at First Sight fans slam Chris for crying about leaving his dogs for 2 weeks

Lifetime aired episode 7 of Married at First Sight season 15, titled Jamaican Me Crazy, this Wednesday, February 15, at 8 pm ET.

The episode featured five Nashville couples - who married their respective partners as strangers - returning home after their Jamaican honeymoon. One of the cast members, Chris, was seen crying on his porch after realizing that he could not keep his two dogs in the apartment allotted by the showmakers.

Only two dogs are allowed in the facility per couple and Chris' wife Nicole also has a dog, so one of them would have to "abandon" their pet for almost eight weeks. Chris said that while he was willing to do anything to make the marriage work, he could not leave his dogs for such a long period of time.

Nicole later revealed that her father stepped in to watch her dog Charlie for some time so that Chris could stay with his two dogs in the apartment. She also said that they were trying to figure out a "doggie swap schedule" so that both of them could spend some time with their respective pets.

Chris felt that both of them handled the situation just like a "husband and wife." However, Married at First Sight fans did not agree. They called out Chris for being "too sensitive" and said that he could have easily visited them at any dogcare center or at any relative's house for two months.

Afak6 @afak6Scorp You would’ve thought someone had died! Yeahhh Chris is too sensitive… I was like bruh, it’s literally for a few weeks and you can visit them. 🙄 #MarriedAtFirstSight @FoodBruhh Crying all hard, eyes bloodshot over some dogsYou would’ve thought someone had died! Yeahhh Chris is too sensitive… I was like bruh, it’s literally for a few weeks and you can visit them. 🙄 #MAFS Nashville #MarriedAtFirstSight @FoodBruhh Crying all hard, eyes bloodshot over some dogs 😩💀You would’ve thought someone had died! Yeahhh Chris is too sensitive… I was like bruh, it’s literally for a few weeks and you can visit them. 🙄#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/7hcLX3g5oG

Married at First Sight fans praise Nicole for handling the situation with grace

Nicole tried to understand her husband's viewpoint and even offered to live separately for a while so they could be with their pets. Chris thanked her for the support and confessed that he liked her, but was not yet in love with her.

Married at First Sight fans slammed Chris for influencing Nicole to leave her own dog. They also praised Nicole for putting in so much effort into her marriage, and coming to a compromise regarding the situation at hand.

REESE™ @_kissmyreese #MAFS charlie gon bite chris when he finds out them other dogs got to live w them and he was sent to live w nicole’s dad. #MarriedAtFirstSight charlie gon bite chris when he finds out them other dogs got to live w them and he was sent to live w nicole’s dad. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS

Raven Houston @rhouston89

#mafs #MAFSnashville #MarriedAtFirstSight I pray to God I'm wrong about Chris, but I feel like he's gonna be a prob. Nicole is giving 10000%, and he's just... there. He's not invested in this process. I pray to God I'm wrong about Chris, but I feel like he's gonna be a prob. Nicole is giving 10000%, and he's just... there. He's not invested in this process. #mafs #MAFSnashville #MarriedAtFirstSight

Realitea and Cookies @RealiteaCookies Chris and his dog knowing they pulled off the best scheme to get a free apartment! #MarriedAtFirstSight Chris and his dog knowing they pulled off the best scheme to get a free apartment! #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/r4KnN1gl0c

D @daniecetracey Nicole only has one dog and she put hers out so Chris could keep both of his? So this man was sobbing because he could only keep one of his dogs in the apartment? 🙄 #MarriedAtFirstSight Nicole only has one dog and she put hers out so Chris could keep both of his? So this man was sobbing because he could only keep one of his dogs in the apartment? 🙄 #MarriedAtFirstSight

Tavs @TLTavs Bonus points for Nicole in how she handled the Chris/dog situation! #MarriedAtFirstSight Bonus points for Nicole in how she handled the Chris/dog situation! #MarriedAtFirstSight

REESE™ @_kissmyreese #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS i’m so childish. i’m still laughing at chris crying on the porch. he was crying like justin from last season. i’m so childish. i’m still laughing at chris crying on the porch. he was crying like justin from last season. 😭😭😭 #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS

Kiki Jasimine @kiki_jasimine Nicole it’s only been a week. But at least they were joking. Also, I do hope Chris pulls his weight and not put on only on Nicole’s shoulder. He should do some sacrificing as well. I hope it won’t be his downfall. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSight Nashville #MAFSUSA Nicole it’s only been a week. But at least they were joking. Also, I do hope Chris pulls his weight and not put on only on Nicole’s shoulder. He should do some sacrificing as well. I hope it won’t be his downfall. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville #MAFSUSA

J @OhHeyJeannette #MarriedAtFirstSight Chris that was not a husband/wife situation, that was a Mommy/Son situation #mafs Chris that was not a husband/wife situation, that was a Mommy/Son situation #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight

What happened on Married at First Sight season 15 episode 7?

Lifetime's description of the episode read:

"The five couples share final moments together in paradise; one couple fights their way back to common ground; a heart-to-heart does more harm than good; the couples travel back to Nashville, Tenn., where the shared spaces will deepen some bonds."

The couples returned from their honeymoon in Jamaica after sharing one last dinner with the others. They also rated their marital position.

Mackinley and Domynique said that they were at 7.5 out of 10. Nicole and Chris rated their marriage at 8.2, Kirsten and Shaquille chose a 7, while Gina-Clint were still at a 5.

Fresh episodes of Married at First Sight season 15 airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes