"Such a turnoff": Married at First Sight fans divided as Clint comments on his wife's physical features

Married at First Sight season 16 episode 6, titled You Dropped a Bomb on Me, aired on Lifetime this Wednesday, February 8 at 8 pm ET. The episode showcased five couples from Nashville enjoying their honeymoon in Jamaica after getting married to strangers. Among them, Gina and Clint's marriage is already going through considerable turmoil due to their lack of physical connection.

In the previous episode, Gina admitted that she was not used to dating gingers or red heads before her wedding but was now open to developing a strong connection with Clint. This hurt Clint at the time, and he felt that Gina should not have said such a thing so early on in their marriage.

However, in the recent episode, Clint admitted in front of the entire group that he used to date "very athelectic, slender women" before his wedding but was now trying his best to develop a physical chemistry with Gina. The other ladies were shocked by this, and Gina confronted Clint about the same. The latter refused to accept his fault and stated that he did not want to offend her.

Married at First Sight fans were divided over the issue. Some fans felt that Clint was trying to get back at Gina for her comments while others called him out for saying that he is not attracted to his wife.

Married at First Sight fans slam Clint for saying that he used to date "athletic and slender women" in front of his wife

Clint admitted in the episode that he disliked his wife talking a lot about her work. He even told his other male co-stars that his wife works too much and how he wished that Gina would spend more time developing an emotional connection with him.

Later on, Gina confronted Clint about his comments, who said that he was hurt by the former's "ginger" remark. Gina grew angry and stated that she wanted to spend the rest of the honeymoon alone. Clint also reacted strongly and asked her if she was going to leave the marriage because of a single fight.

Married at First Sight fans criticized Gina for being offended by a comment on her "physical features" when she herself had made one the previous day. Others sided with Gina and felt that Clint was not taking his wife's feelings into consideration.

#mafs #MAFSnashville #marriedatfirstsight Gina thinks Clint should not be offended abt her comment but she has a right to be abt the Athletic & slender. Gina thinks Clint should not be offended abt her comment but she has a right to be abt the Athletic & slender. #mafs #MAFSnashville #marriedatfirstsight https://t.co/aI58otYCy6

Leslie S @MightyBlueDuck #MAFS Not condoning Clint’s “slender” comment, but isn’t it just as bad, if not worse, to call someone out for being “ginger”? Or bald? Cause those are things a person can’t change while weight/physique is something they can. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS nashville Not condoning Clint’s “slender” comment, but isn’t it just as bad, if not worse, to call someone out for being “ginger”? Or bald? Cause those are things a person can’t change while weight/physique is something they can. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MAFSnashville

Penny Pizzazz @The_Brooklyn_ #mafsnashville I really don’t think what Clint said was that bad like they making it seem like he said Gina was fat sloppy & ugly #MAFS I really don’t think what Clint said was that bad like they making it seem like he said Gina was fat sloppy & ugly #MAFS #mafsnashville https://t.co/RQdn7e0HQR

Radiance @radiance345 #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSnashville Keshia trying to coach Clint on how “ginger” is not offensive is …. Interesting. How about listening and be empathetic to people’s experiences?? @MAFSLifetime please get it together #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight Nashville Keshia trying to coach Clint on how “ginger” is not offensive is …. Interesting. How about listening and be empathetic to people’s experiences?? @MAFSLifetime please get it together #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSnashville #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville

#MAFS Come on Clint don’t lie, you were mad and was trying to get back to Gina abt ginger #MAFS nashville #marriedatfirstsight Come on Clint don’t lie, you were mad and was trying to get back to Gina abt ginger #MAFS #MAFSnashville #marriedatfirstsight

Ruby's Granddaughter @lizzyemcee #MAFSnashville Gina definitely went overboard with her disdain for gingers, BUT she didn't dog him out in front of a group of people like Clint did to her. Her comments set him on edge, but it was his decision to be disrespectful about her shape. #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville Gina definitely went overboard with her disdain for gingers, BUT she didn't dog him out in front of a group of people like Clint did to her. Her comments set him on edge, but it was his decision to be disrespectful about her shape. #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville #MAFSnashville

realityfun @realityfun2 🙄 it’s only going to get worse #MAFS Speaking of being an adult, instead of Clint apologizing for his comments, he keeps trying to take jabs at her. They are really better off if they called it quits right here🙄 it’s only going to get worse #MarriedAtFirstSight nashville #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight Nashville Speaking of being an adult, instead of Clint apologizing for his comments, he keeps trying to take jabs at her. They are really better off if they called it quits right here 😬🙄 it’s only going to get worse #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSnashville #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville https://t.co/C4kNddj17D

Gina really tried to turn this whole thing around on Clint when she basically said he wasn’t her type, but once he mentioned the body size in women he dates she goes ballistic #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSight Nashville #MAFS nashville #MAFS Gina really tried to turn this whole thing around on Clint when she basically said he wasn’t her type, but once he mentioned the body size in women he dates she goes ballistic #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville #MAFSnashville #MAFShttps://t.co/5Jma8VKa4G

This is not the first time a Married at First Sight couple has announced that they want to spend their honeymoon alone. In season 15, Morgan got into multiple fights with Binh and spent most of the time alone when the latter told his friend that Morgan was not a registered nurse, which was not true.

Married at First Sight season 16 airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

