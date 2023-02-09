"Such a turnoff": Married at First Sight fans divided as Clint comments on his wife's physical features

Married at First Sight season 16 episode 6, titled You Dropped a Bomb on Me, aired on Lifetime this Wednesday, February 8 at 8 pm ET. The episode showcased five couples from Nashville enjoying their honeymoon in Jamaica after getting married to strangers. Among them, Gina and Clint's marriage is already going through considerable turmoil due to their lack of physical connection.
In the previous episode, Gina admitted that she was not used to dating gingers or red heads before her wedding but was now open to developing a strong connection with Clint. This hurt Clint at the time, and he felt that Gina should not have said such a thing so early on in their marriage.
However, in the recent episode, Clint admitted in front of the entire group that he used to date "very athelectic, slender women" before his wedding but was now trying his best to develop a physical chemistry with Gina. The other ladies were shocked by this, and Gina confronted Clint about the same. The latter refused to accept his fault and stated that he did not want to offend her.
Married at First Sight fans were divided over the issue. Some fans felt that Clint was trying to get back at Gina for her comments while others called him out for saying that he is not attracted to his wife.
Married at First Sight fans slam Clint for saying that he used to date "athletic and slender women" in front of his wife
Clint admitted in the episode that he disliked his wife talking a lot about her work. He even told his other male co-stars that his wife works too much and how he wished that Gina would spend more time developing an emotional connection with him.
Later on, Gina confronted Clint about his comments, who said that he was hurt by the former's "ginger" remark. Gina grew angry and stated that she wanted to spend the rest of the honeymoon alone. Clint also reacted strongly and asked her if she was going to leave the marriage because of a single fight.
Married at First Sight fans criticized Gina for being offended by a comment on her "physical features" when she herself had made one the previous day. Others sided with Gina and felt that Clint was not taking his wife's feelings into consideration.
This is not the first time a Married at First Sight couple has announced that they want to spend their honeymoon alone. In season 15, Morgan got into multiple fights with Binh and spent most of the time alone when the latter told his friend that Morgan was not a registered nurse, which was not true.
Married at First Sight season 16 airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.