"Got off Scott free": Married at First Sight fans wonder why no one asked Morgan any questions about leaving Binh

Lifetime aired the second part of the reunion of Married at First Sight Season 15 on Wednesday, November 9. The reunion was attended by one of the couples from the series who got divorced just weeks after their wedding.

Morgan was upset with Binh over him discussing their personal marital issues with Justin and confronted him about the same. She did not accept his apology and broke the marriage. Additionally, it also seemed like she wasn't ready to take responsibility over asking for a divorce early on in the experiment on the reunion.

Host Kevin Fraizer attempted to talk to Morgan about the issue, but the other female cast members sided with her, and the host also stopped talking about it. To add to that, Justin's wife, Alexis, who informed Morgan about Binh and Justin's conversation, also spoke about it.

She said that Morgan was the one who came up to her and vented about the situation. She added that Morgan was "just pouring her heart out," so Alexis had to tell Morgan the truth. However, Alexis felt guilty for telling Morgan the same but didn't blame Morgan for not trying to solve the issues.

At the same time, Morgan confessed that she wanted to be a little less reactive in the future. While a lot of people told Morgan that she gave up on her marriage early on, Binh didn't question her about it. Instead, in the show's finale, it was revealed that the couple was in a good place with each other.

However, Married at First Sight fans were shocked to see that Morgan seemingly got away with breaking Binh's heart and wasn't even blamed for it. They compared her to Alyssa from season 14, who did the same thing. One person even said that "Morgan got off Scott free at the reunion."

Married at First Sight fans call out Morgan for hypocrisy

Although, Morgan was very vocal about the issues she had with Binh talking about their issues with Justin, she seemed to have no issues venting about it to Alexis. Fans felt that she didn't give her relationship any chance to grow and she was slammed for not taking any accountability for the same.

Some Married at First Sight fans wondered if there was anything about Morgan and Binh's relationship that was kept hidden from the viewers. Others said that Morgan didn't give Binh a safe space.

🎶Melody🎶 @SMelody1128



What happened on Married at First Sight reunion part 2?

This week on Married at First Sight, Justin accused Alexis of coming onto him one night when she was drunk after their marriage ended, but Alexis denied the same. Her sister also came on the show, who felt that the couple’s lack of communication broke their relationship. Justin’s brother felt that Justin was not ready for a marriage, making the divorce "unsurprising."

Justin revealed that he had brought Mya back home and was not dating anyone. Alexis said that she was concentrating on creating art.

The episode description reads:

"The San Diego cast struggles to deal with the aftermath of a confrontation; issues from the past continue to put pressure on their relationships as they move forward; experts intervene with blunt words of wisdom to help with unhealed wounds."

The ladies in the cast revealed that Morgan was still a part of their group chat. Justin apologized to Binh for letting his marriage fail by disclosing his truths to Alexis. In the previous episode, Justin had accused Nate of flirting with him twice, but this episode did not mention the same.

Experts tried to reconnect Alexis and Justin but they refused to do so. Krysten revealed that she and Mitch had ki*sed in their car after saying no to each other. The experts felt bad for matching Krysten with Mitch.

Married at First Sight Season 16 will premiere in January 2023 with 5 couples from Nashville.

