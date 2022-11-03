"Toxic masculinity and homophobia": Married at First Sight fans do not believe Nate made a pass at Justin

Lifetime aired the first part of Married at First Sight season 15 reunion tonight, on November 2, at 8 pm ET. The episode was filled with dramatic outbursts as two of the male members of the show got into a fight, with one among them making allegations that another cast member had made a pass on him.

This week, Nate revealed to host Kevin that Justin had blocked a lot of people after the show and wanted to know the reason behind it. Justin then said that he blocked Nate because he was fake, as he had promised not to get into anyone else's business but was very much involved in the Morgan-Binh drama.

Nate then accused Justin of being a crybaby and said that the latter was not giving his real reason behind blocking others.

Justin then revealed Nate had made a pass at him twice while the show was being shot. The men almost got into a physical altercation after the statement. Nate said that he was comfortable with his sexuality and the only reason Justin was upset was because he was "way into his feelings."

Everyone, including the cast members and host, felt that Justin was fabricating stories against Nate. Married at First Sight fans slammed Justin for his toxic masculinity and said that another man complimenting him did not equate to flirting.

🎶Melody🎶 @SMelody1128



#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS Kevin said it best. A man complimenting another man doesn’t mean he’s gay. Take notes Justin. Toxic masculinity and homophobia isn’t acceptable and there’s no excuses for this in 2022. #MAFS sandiego Kevin said it best. A man complimenting another man doesn’t mean he’s gay. Take notes Justin. Toxic masculinity and homophobia isn’t acceptable and there’s no excuses for this in 2022.#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MAFSsandiego

Married at First Sight fans call out Justin for being immature

Nate felt that Justin handed him a low blow by fabricating stories. Nate's wife Stacia also said that Justin was just projecting his own insecurities on her husband.

Meanwhile, Justin revealed that he had blocked many other cast members for personal reasons. Nate then asked him again why he was calling him gay.

Nate, who confessed to being very comfortable with his sexuality, said that complimenting another man is not being gay. He felt that Justin was very much into his emotions. The fight stopped only when Alexis asked Justin to calm down and concentrate on himself.

Married at First Sight fans saw Justin getting emotional over trivial things all throughout the season. They felt that he was immature and wondered why he did not confront Alexis the way he spoke to Nate.

✨Kween✨ @Kween_Kwuality



Moral of the story, Justin:

YOU ARE THE COMMON DENOMINATOR.🤯

•

#MAFS I mean…Justin, you blame everybody else for why YOU unfollowed them. YOU got uncomfortable from another man giving you compliments. You have issues with everybody there.Moral of the story, Justin:YOU ARE THE COMMON DENOMINATOR.🤯 #MAFS sandiego I mean…Justin, you blame everybody else for why YOU unfollowed them. YOU got uncomfortable from another man giving you compliments. You have issues with everybody there.Moral of the story, Justin:YOU ARE THE COMMON DENOMINATOR.🤯•#MAFS #MAFSsandiego https://t.co/SfaRTHBE6U

Pastor Cal’s Nieces @The_AunTEAs #MarriedAtFirstSight Justin seems to be projecting on to Nate because he wants love. That attack on Nate was immature to say the least. And Alexis is embarrassed on behalf of Justin. #MAFS #MAFS sandiego Justin seems to be projecting on to Nate because he wants love. That attack on Nate was immature to say the least. And Alexis is embarrassed on behalf of Justin. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSsandiego https://t.co/xVP7HMm9OY

DD @DivaDebbs #MarriedAtFirstSight Not Justin trying to act like he’s tough .. where was all this energy all season? #MAFSsandiego Not Justin trying to act like he’s tough .. where was all this energy all season? #MAFSsandiego #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/Cj8W8QHEAL

Meghan Jones @MegzLegz__ Ok imma say it-Justin is in his feelings and thinking it was a pass because he’s confused about his sexuality. #MAFSsandiego Ok imma say it-Justin is in his feelings and thinking it was a pass because he’s confused about his sexuality. #MAFSsandiego

What did Stacia and Nate reveal on Married at First Sight season 15 reunion Part 1?

This week, during the reunion of Married at First Sight, Stacia and Nate revealed that Nate had still not moved into his wife's home. He was waiting for his lease to end in 8 months and until then, the two were alternating between each other's apartments every couple of weeks.

Nate also shared that he finally said, "I Love You" to his wife and was saying it to her every day. Furthermore, the couple revealed that they might plan to have children within a year.

They decided to work on their emotional connection before having kids, as they felt that their bond was not consistent. Stacia wanted to be able to tell Nate about anything and everything without judgment.

The second part of Married at First Sight Season 15 will air on Lifetime next Wednesday, November 9 at 8 pm ET. Fans will be able to watch the episode on the network's website one day after the television broadcast.

