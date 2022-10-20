"She just knocks him down every time": Married at First Sight fans slam Stacia for fighting with Nate

Tonight on Married at First Sight (Season 15, Episode 16), Stacia and Nate went to their last dinner before the decision day. The couple wanted to have a good time together but started to fight again. Nate felt their relationship was still new, and it was too early for him to be definitive about his feelings.

Stacia, however, stated that Nate had no burning desire of love towards her. She worried their relationship might become loveless with time, just like Nate's previous relationship. Nate was angry at Stacia for this comment and walked away after showing his commitment tattoo to her.

Stacia felt their relationship lacked love, while Nate felt he put a lot of effort into the marriage. Subsequently, Nate said he did not want to be stuck with Stacia for the rest of his life, and this statement triggered Stacia.

Married at First Sight fans felt Nate was trying to communicate, but Stacia was not absorbing it.

Married at First Sight fans slam Stacia for putting pressure on Nate

Stacia and Nate later had a conversation about their fight, where the former asked her husband to use the tools provided by the experts during their fights. He apologized to Stacia for fighting with her but accused her of not using positive reinforcements on him. Nate further said that he would choose his happiness over his marriage any day.

Married at First Sight fans took to Twitter to slam Stacia as they felt that she had issues and that Nate had grown a lot during the experiment. They also felt Stacia was pushing Nate away.

WFree @Sunflowers1121 Stacia’s Daddy issues are going to need to be addressed in order for this marriage to work. Nate has his own demons to fight and her clingingyness and insecurities are too much to handle especially for someone like him. She is lookin a bit crazy right now. #MAFSsandiego Stacia’s Daddy issues are going to need to be addressed in order for this marriage to work. Nate has his own demons to fight and her clingingyness and insecurities are too much to handle especially for someone like him. She is lookin a bit crazy right now. #MAFSsandiego

Riley @MsClutchPearls Stacia made my head hurt and I’m not even in the same room! Let me grab some wine to decompress this dumb argument #MAFSsandiego Stacia made my head hurt and I’m not even in the same room! Let me grab some wine to decompress this dumb argument #MAFSsandiego https://t.co/8WI8A0TVsP

Karen Rollins❄ @kazrollins Congrats Stacia - I have my doubts about Nate but he's been growing and maturing every episode. You pushed & pushed & now you've pushed him righr out the door. Well done, you just played yourself! #MAFS #MAFS sandiego #MarriedAtFirstSight Congrats Stacia - I have my doubts about Nate but he's been growing and maturing every episode. You pushed & pushed & now you've pushed him righr out the door. Well done, you just played yourself! #MAFS #MAFSsandiego #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/RUzKTFfDcU

MzNea @Mz_Nea13 #MAFS

Sandiego

#MarriedAtFirstSight

At this point, Nate seems way more mature than Stacia. Stacia is a trip!!! It's basically her way or no way. Homegirl is about to find herself single. #MAFS SandiegoAt this point, Nate seems way more mature than Stacia. Stacia is a trip!!! It's basically her way or no way. Homegirl is about to find herself single. #MAFS#MAFSSandiego #MarriedAtFirstSight At this point, Nate seems way more mature than Stacia. Stacia is a trip!!! It's basically her way or no way. Homegirl is about to find herself single. https://t.co/ZM5PCsy9sH

Riley @MsClutchPearls Nate may not have a lot of past relationship experience but what he does have is communication! I’ll take that over just saying the word “love” after two months! That’s all you want at this stage is being an effective communicator #MAFSsandiego Nate may not have a lot of past relationship experience but what he does have is communication! I’ll take that over just saying the word “love” after two months! That’s all you want at this stage is being an effective communicator #MAFSsandiego

Candice T @Kyandi80 #MarriedAtFirstSight #marriedatfirstsightsandiego #mafs I had high hopes for Stacia & Nate but damnit Stacia, this is a marriage to a human being, not a real estate deal & even those don’t always happen on your timeline either #MAFSsandiego I had high hopes for Stacia & Nate but damnit Stacia, this is a marriage to a human being, not a real estate deal & even those don’t always happen on your timeline either #MAFSsandiego #MarriedAtFirstSight #marriedatfirstsightsandiego #mafs

🎶Melody🎶 @SMelody1128



#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS Stacia wanted Nate to be vulnerable with her until he started to be more direct about his feelings, insecurities and triggers. She can’t get mad at that because that’s what she’s wanted him to do for a while. #MAFS sandiego Stacia wanted Nate to be vulnerable with her until he started to be more direct about his feelings, insecurities and triggers. She can’t get mad at that because that’s what she’s wanted him to do for a while.#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MAFSsandiego

A recap of Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 15

Last week on Married at First Sight, the cast members returned from their retreat. Krysten felt better about her relationship after witnessing Miguel and Lindy's fight. Mitch left for a work conference, and the pair went to the beach later. Mitch revealed that he had removed his ring in the office because he did not want to answer any questions about his wedding to his workmates.

Justin bought Mya home and introduced her to his friend Chris. Alexis supported Justin while bidding farewell to Mya. Justin hoped that Alexis would understand his big sacrifice.

The episode description reads,

"With Decision Day just over a week away, the anxiety increases for everyone; one couple finds out if absence really does make the heart grow fonder, while another struggles with a difficult goodbye."

Miguel and Lindy cuddled together and tried to solve their fight. Lindy was eager to solve the problem and went to the gym with her husband as Miguel's cheerleader. Miguel also surprised Lindy with an envelope containing her new medical insurance documents. She was happy with the documents but still wanted to feel secure, which she did not because of Miguel's mood swings.

The two then met their friends and played Dungeons and Dragons. Lindy spoke to Miguel's friend privately, which he considered a complaint session about him. The couple fought again at the end of the episode.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes