"She just wanna be on camera": Married at First Sight fans accuse Alexis of being manipulative and playing victim

Married at First Sight aired a new episode (Season 15 Episode 12) on September 21, and tonight, Justin and Alexis had a fight about Alexis wanting to go clubbing every weekend with her friends. While Justin wanted his wife to understand that it wasn't necessary to go out every weekend, Alexis thought of it as Justin's controlling behavior.

Justin did not want to smother Alexis but did complain about the the situation to Dr. Pia. Dr. Pia asked Alexis why she wanted to go out with her friends when she was in such a short-timed marriage experiment. Alexis tried to defend herself by saying that she used to be an independent woman and did not know that in her marriage things were either going to be the husband's way or the highway.

Alexis then blamed Justin for not sticking to vows to let his wife be free, but she did not answer any questions related to their lack of intimacy. She instead narrated an incident where Justin had told Alexis that he wanted some free time. Justin clarified, saying that he was upset with Alexis at the time for wanting to leave.

Alexis stated that she was trying very hard to commit herself to the marriage. Dr. Pia asked Alexis if she wanted to be married to Justin, to which she replied negatively but insisted that she wanted to continue working on their relationship. This prompted Justin to remove his wedding ring, even though he had earlier asked Alexis to be his beneficiary.

When Alexis said that she too was making compromises regarding her dog, Justin reminded her that Maya was the one who was in the dog shelter and not Newton. Alexis then said that her mental health was affected by the conversation and accused Dr. Pia of not listening to her.

Married at First Sight fans felt that Alexis did not want to stay with Justin anymore and was just there for the sake of the experiment.

Petty Shawn @iamShawn8810



#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #marriedatfirstsightsandiego #MAFSsandiego Alexis is looking for a way out. All she gotta do is leave, but she just wanna be on camera. Once the ring comes off it’s done Alexis is looking for a way out. All she gotta do is leave, but she just wanna be on camera. Once the ring comes off it’s done #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #marriedatfirstsightsandiego #MAFSsandiego

Married at First Sight fans slam Alexis for not being accountable

Married at First Sight fans took to Twitter to slam Alexis for her behavior and felt that she was just pretending to be victimized. They added that Alexis was very manipulative towards her husband because she did not want to be held accountable for her words and actions.

Raven Houston @rhouston89

#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight Alexis is HIGHLY manipulative. She told Justin she didn't want to be married to him, but once he mentioned it, all of a sudden her soft voice came out like she's the victim. WTF??? #MAFS sandiego Alexis is HIGHLY manipulative. She told Justin she didn't want to be married to him, but once he mentioned it, all of a sudden her soft voice came out like she's the victim. WTF???#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSsandiego

Kathy Gehres @kathygehres Alexis doesn’t like being held accountable and called out! Now she wants to say the doc is picking on her #MAFSsandiego Alexis doesn’t like being held accountable and called out! Now she wants to say the doc is picking on her #MAFSsandiego

breeshmode @DaggaU !!! Man just say you not attracted to the bul Alexis pulled the mental health card!!! Man just say you not attracted to the bul #MAFS #MAFS sandiego Alexis pulled the mental health card 😒!!! Man just say you not attracted to the bul #MAFS #MAFSsandiego

Recap of Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 11

After last week's fiery fight between Alexis and Justin on Married at First Sight, the couple resolved their differences outside the restaurant. They decided to drop the fight and have a new beginning.

When the women and men got together to discuss their progress, Binh admitted his fault for telling Justin about his personal stuff but said that he could not even defend himself because of Morgan's strong personality.

Mitch felt that it was normal for a person to discuss his issues with friends and blamed the conflict on Morgan. Justin also said that Morgan was not ready to be married.

The episode description read:

"Having just passed the one month milestone in their marriages, the husbands and wives open up further to their spouses by returning to their roots and sharing more about their pasts; the couples work to build a stronger future together."

Morgan said that Binh was trying to save face and felt that she did not know the real him. She then announced that they were now separated and there was no communication between them. The women crashed the men's party and Morgan called out Binh for lying to her in front of everybody.

Nate said that Morgan was very hostile and it seemed that Morgan would never be satisfied.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far