"That’s unbelievable!": Married at First Sight fans slam Justin for giving up his dog to save his marriage

Married at First Sight aired Episode 11 of its 15th season on Wednesday, September 14, on Lifetime.

Tonight, Justin told Dr. Pepper, the show's marriage expert, that his dog's trainer had called to inform him that his pet's improvement was inconsistent and that she was still biting other dogs. The trainer had asked Justin not to come pick up his dog because she needed to be trained better.

Justin told Dr. Pepper that although he had Maya (the name of his dog) for more than seven years, this needed to be done. Previously, Maya had also bitten Alexis' dog Newton in the eye after the couple introduced their pets without any preparations or techniques.

However, Married at First Sight fans slammed Justin for giving up his dog to save his marriage and asked him to get Maya back from the training center.

Donnell Suggs @suggswriter Justin, don’t give up on your dog! That’s unbelievable! It’s your dog! Find a better way than to just leave her out there. #MAFS #MAFS sandiego Justin, don’t give up on your dog! That’s unbelievable! It’s your dog! Find a better way than to just leave her out there. #MAFS #MAFSsandiego https://t.co/z5OMDefKjF

Married at First Sight fans ask Justin to get Maya back from the camp

Married at First Sight fans criticized Justin on Twitter for giving up his dog to save his 1-month-long marriage. They felt that Alexis had planned this all along and was not concerned about Maya's well-being.

Kiki Jasimine @kiki_jasimine #MarriedAtFirstSight I’m sorry but Alexis will used this incident all the time to stay away from Justin. She will hold him accountable and mostly leave him because we know Alexis does not like Justin. She’s only doing this in front of the camera. #MAFSSanDiego I’m sorry but Alexis will used this incident all the time to stay away from Justin. She will hold him accountable and mostly leave him because we know Alexis does not like Justin. She’s only doing this in front of the camera. #MAFSSanDiego #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/lguEySsCoi

marie @m_sarr

The fact that she asked Justin to give up her dog so they can keeps herself tell me everything I need to know

#MAFS Alexis playing for the camera with that caring look.The fact that she asked Justin to give up her dog so they can keeps herself tell me everything I need to know #MAFS sandiego #marriedatfirstsight Alexis playing for the camera with that caring look. The fact that she asked Justin to give up her dog so they can keeps herself tell me everything I need to know #MAFS #MAFSsandiego #marriedatfirstsight https://t.co/HPMRIvC05I

Candice T @Kyandi80 #MAFS WTH did they expect with which a sudden change in this dog’s life? They handled it poorly & Alexis got her wish. Justin should’ve moved out as taken his dog with him #MarriedAtFirstSight sandiego #MAFS WTH did they expect with which a sudden change in this dog’s life? They handled it poorly & Alexis got her wish. Justin should’ve moved out as taken his dog with him #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSsandiego #MAFS

What else happened on Married at First Sight tonight?

Tonight on Married at First Sight, the ladies and men got together and talked to Morgan and Binh about their issues. Binh revealed that they are now separated. While Mitch felt that Binh was allowed to share some things with his friend, Nate felt that Morgan was not ready for marriage.

Meanwhile, Morgan claimed that if Binh had told her the truth about sharing things with Justin, things would have been much different. During their counseling, she admitted to wondering whether she should have used a different tone with Binh to prevent their marriage from falling apart.

Dr. Pepper suggested that the couple write letters to their younger selves and read them out loud to their partners. Morgan did write the letter but refused to read it to her husband because she felt that Binh had betrayed her every time she opened up.

The episode description read:

"Having just passed the one month milestone in their marriages, the husbands and wives open up further to their spouses by returning to their roots and sharing more about their pasts; the couples work to build a stronger future together."

Stacia told Dr. Pepper that she moved very quickly but Nate did not. Dr. Pepper then told Stacia that no matter what, she would inevitably have trouble finding someone with a similar mindset to her. Nate agreed that he was sometimes very concise in his conversations with Stacia.

The counselor suggested that since Nate did not grow up around women, he did not know how to actively listen to them.

Krysten told Dr. Pepper that she did not want to walk on eggshells in her marriage and overcompensate to become a better wife. Meanwhile, Mitch told Krysten that he adored her for being so affectionate and fearless. He said that he would make an effort to fall in love with his wife.

Married at First Sight airs every Wednesday on Lifetime at 8 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal