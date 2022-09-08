"Girl you're overreacting": Married at First Sight fans slam Morgan for fighting with Binh over sharing personal details about his marriage

Married at First Sight aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, September 7.

This week, Morgan met her friend Debbie to talk about her marriage. She revealed that Alexis had informed her about how Binh was talking to Justin every day via speakerphone and she could hear everything about the conversation. Alexis said that Binh was painting Morgan in a very bad light.

The couple had previously fought on their honeymoon when Binh told Justin about Morgan still not being a nurse, which was just a miscommunication. Morgan realized that Binh could not change and packed some of her stuff and walked away from their apartment.

Binh went straight to Justin's apartment, which angered Morgan and sparked a confrontation between them. Morgan shouted at Binh and said she had never been that angry before. Debba was hurt to see her friend hurt and said that she had hoped that Binh was the one for her.

Morgan did not feel excited about her one-month wedding anniversary and was drained already. She had planned to meet Binh at the same place they got married.

At Justin's apartment, she did not let Binh explain himself and asked him why he spoke to Justin and Miguel about their issues. Binh apologised to Morgan but added that he did not say much about her to Justin. Morgan then decided to give Binh another chance.

Married at First Sight fans felt that Morgan was overreacting and Binh had the right to confide in a friend about his marital issues.

Married at First Sight fans slam Morgan for over-reacting

Married at First Sight fans took to Twitter to slam Morgan for her rude behavior and felt that Binh did nothing wrong by talking to a friend about his issues. They also felt that Morgan did not give Binh a chance to explain himself.

ally-sonnn. @Ally__M_ I just feel like Morgan blows everything out of proportion, including that nurse situation. She just does too much. #MAFS #MAFS sandiego I just feel like Morgan blows everything out of proportion, including that nurse situation. She just does too much. #MAFS #MAFSsandiego

ally-sonnn. @Ally__M_ I can’t put my finger on it, but Morgan is the drama. I feel her in regards to keeping things in house but it’s just something about her. Idk #MAFS #MAFS sandiego I can’t put my finger on it, but Morgan is the drama. I feel her in regards to keeping things in house but it’s just something about her. Idk #MAFS #MAFSsandiego

Raven Houston @rhouston89

#MAFSsandiego #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs Morgan lives for drama. She could've talked to Binh by now and resolved the issue, but no...she wants to set up a stage for the "big event". So childish. Morgan lives for drama. She could've talked to Binh by now and resolved the issue, but no...she wants to set up a stage for the "big event". So childish.#MAFSsandiego #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs

♉️🪴✨ @_brittanyyy__ #MAFSsandiego Morgan is really insufferable like Morgan is really insufferable like 😭 #MAFSsandiego

WeDidThatShitPodcast *Mya* @mymy13



And what is she mad about again....the man can't talk to his friend about what he's going thru Morgan came in there with the walk of a she-hulk...sheeshAnd what is she mad about again....the man can't talk to his friend about what he's going thru #MAFS #MAFS sandiego Morgan came in there with the walk of a she-hulk...sheesh And what is she mad about again....the man can't talk to his friend about what he's going thru #MAFS #MAFSsandiego https://t.co/gAeMKZYv6q

A recap of Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 9

Last week on Married at First Sight, Krysten told Mitch that she wanted to flip houses for a career, but Mitch, who is an environmentalist, did not want to promote the capitalism of the land. He was very unenthusiastic about the whole discussion and this did not sit well with Krysten.

Stacia asked Nate if he had fallen in love with her yet and when he did not give her the desired response, she kept on pressurizing him so that he would say "I Love you" to her. This angered Nate and made him feel that Stacia was manipulative.

Miguel discussed the healthcare plan issue with his friend Steve. He told her emotionally that he could add Lindy to her healthcare insurance until she took her last name. Steve felt that Miguel had turned off his 'red flag detector' around Lindy but he assured her that was not the case.

Meanwhile, Morgan took Binh on a special first date where the two swam after dressing up like mermaids. This was Morgan’s attempt to reset their honeymoon vibe after Binh broke her trust.

The episode description reads:

"As the newlywed strangers enter their third week of marriage, the topic of love is on everyone's minds; deep questions lead to unexpected revelations, and spouses have to face uncompromising attitudes and unforgiven mistakes."

Mitch and Krysten went on a karaoke date where Mitch let himself go. Stacia and Nate took a cooking class together where Stacia admitted that she had fears that Nate would not fall for her. Nate asked Stacia to have some faith in him.

Alexis shocked Justin on their picnic date when she confessed that she would have broken up with him had they not been married after the dog incident. Morgan liked the fact that Binh prepared a Korean BBQ meal for her as a surprise.

Binh discussed his father’s high expectations with Morgan and how it impacted their marriage during the honeymoon stage. Morgan said that she wanted Binh to reach a point of self-acceptance.

New episodes of Married at First Sight Season 15 air every Wednesday on Lifetime at 8 pm ET.

