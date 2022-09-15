"Morgan is damaged!": Married at First Sight fans ask Binh to stand up against Morgan and stop apologizing to her 

Married at First Sight Season 15 aired its 11th episode on Lifetime on Wednesday, September 14.

The boys and girls met each other in groups and Morgan vented about her relationship issues with Binh. She said that Binh was definitely lying and hiding something from her. The men, on the other hand, defended Binh's actions, with Justin saying that Binh was just looking for somebody to vent to. He said that Binh was not ready for marriage.

When the girls dropped in on the boys' meet-up, Nate asked Morgan to be less politically correct. Binh revealed that he and Morgan were now separated. He added that he had lost 7 pounds of weight from the traumatic experience. He felt that all this was his fault and blamed himself for talking to his friend. Morgan did not appreciate Binh's apology in front of everyone.

Nate then told Morgan that they were having an abnormal experience and that he was allowed to share his feelings. Nate did not want Morgan to overpower Binh, but Binh took Morgan's side and said that he came into the experiment from a very naive perspective. He admitted that he had thought that marriage would be easy and revealed that he had signed up for therapy.

In their consultation with Dr. Pepper, Binh took all the blame for their marriage not working when Mogan repeatedly told the counselor that Binh had betrayed her twice.

Married at First Sight fans felt that Binh had the right to talk to his friend and asked him to stop apologizing to Morgan. One fan also said that Morgan was "damaged," and insisted that Binh could not be blamed for causing their split.

Married at First Sight fans slam Morgan for her rude behavior

Married at First Sight fans took to Twitter to support Binh and asked him to stand up for himself. They felt that Morgan was the one who was to be blamed for their separation because she did not let her husband confide in a friend.

A recap of Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 10

Last week on Married at First Sight, the couples celebrated their one-month anniversaries by planning something special for their partners, but Morgan was angry at Binh over him sharing their personal information with Justin.

Binh then went to Justin's home to confront Alexis about what she had told Morgan. Morgan grew upset because of the same and fought him at their home.

The episode description read:

"As they celebrate their one-month anniversaries, the couples reflect on their progress and set their sights on the road to Decision Day; while some seek to recapture the magic they've lost, others struggle to foster trust."

For their anniversary, Binh and Morgan had planned to meet each other at the same venue where they had gotten married, but Morgan berated him there. Binh was asked to explain his actions but was hardly given any chance to speak.

Morgan walked away from her husband but was asked to stay back by the production. Later, the couple had lunch together.

Miguel and Lindy looked at their wedding pictures. While Lindy enjoyed the process, Miguel felt a little negative after the whole experience. However, he did not disclose this to the other couples and told them that things were fine.

Stacia and Nate signed a post-nuptial agreement. Nate felt that this would help him gain his wife's trust. He also told her that he had started to fall in love with her. The couple got matching tattoos to remember the day.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

