Married at First Sight season 15 finale: Which couples decided to get a divorce and who stayed together?

Lifetime aired the Decision Day of Married at First Sight season 15 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The season featured five couples from San Diego who got married without knowing their partners and had eight weeks to decide whether they would remain married or get a divorce.

Morgan and Binh could not wholly participate in the experiment because of their constant fights and divorced after a couple of days. On decision day, Stacia-Nate and Lindy-Miguel decided to remain married.

Alexis and Justin said yes to each other in front of the experts, but Alexis ended her wedding just one day after the decision day. Mitch and Krysten decided to get an amicable divorce and said no on decision day. While Krysten hinted that the couple might get back together in the future, Mitch clarified there was no chance of reconciliation.

Recap of Married at First Sight season 15 finale

Alexis and Justin

Experts felt that Alexis and Justin were ambitious and wanted their marriage to work. Alexis called her husband sweet but was hurt by his inconsistency. Justin was worried about Alexis not being attracted to him. He thanked his wife for giving him an ephiphany to work on himself. He said yes to Alexis at the time.

Alexis also wanted to grow their relationship. Experts told them to restart their marriage, but Alexis had doubts about her decision.

The couple fought for 20 minutes after saying yes to each other. Alexis wasn't sure what to do but told Justin that she wanted a divorce one day after Justin said yes to her. She later apologized to him for his behavior.

Krysten and Mitch

Krysten and Mitch said no to each other on decision day. Mitch felt Krysten deserved a man who was 100% head over heels in love with her. Krysten also decided to love herself first and said that she was leaving her door ajar for Mitch.

Married at First Sight experts were impressed by their friendly divorce. Krysten felt they might renconcile in the future and said the same to other couples. Mitch, however, denied saying anything like that to Krysten, and the couple ended their relationship forever.

Lindy and Miguel

Lindy said that Miguel had a lot of past demons. Miguel also called out Lindy for being emotional. Lindy felt that she owed Miguel more and respected him a lot. She said yes to him, hoping their marriage would last a lifetime.

Miguel also said yes to Lindy after making an emotional speech about how he was obsessed with her. Married at First Sight experts teared up after hearing his speech.

Stacia and Nate

Married at First Sight experts were concerned for the couple and said them getting a tattoo was a huge commitment. Stacia felt that Nate lacked maturity and was concerned about being in a loveless marriage. Nate called Stacia his twin flame but feared that she would not compromise on things.

Nate apologized to Stacia for his behavior, and Stacia thanked him for always coming back after a fight. Both of them immediately said yes to each other.

Married at First Sight Season 16 will feature five couples from Nashville. The new season will premiere in January 2023.

