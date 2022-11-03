"Yaaaaaas Krysten!": Married at First Sight fans cheer as Krysten starts to date again after her divorce with Mitch

Tonight, November 2, during the first part of the Married at First Sight season 15 reunion, Krysten and Mitch sat down with host Kevin Frazier to discuss their previous issues after their marriage ended on decision day.

While Mitch said that he was not dating anybody and was working on himself, Krysten said that she was working on a very big project in New York, traveling a lot and had recently started dating again.

Mitch admitted that telling Krysten he was not attracted to her on their honeymoon was not his best moment and revealed that he was having a panic attack at the time. Krysten believed that Mitch was not ready to get married. She also added that she wanted a good man because she was a "catch" herself.

Married at First Sight fans praised Krysten for dating again and said that it was clear from day one that Mitch was not attracted to his wife.

Married at First Sight fans don't think Mitch was ready to get married

At the reunion, Mitch revealed that admitting that he was not attracted to his wife helped him be free.

Krysten, however, said that she still did not believe that Mitch was attracted to her. She felt that he just got nervous after seeing her make-up as he was expecting a hippie beach girl. In another unaired moment, Mitch was seen simply assuming that Krysten did not have hobbies.

Mitch later confessed that he did have feelings for Krysten, but only as a friend. Krysten knew her worth and said that their marriage was affected a lot on the day he took her sister's help to reduce her makeup. Mitch did admit that he had fun at the couple's retreat but emphasised that there was no way they were getting back together.

Krysten also revealed that she was going to say no on decision day. Married at First Sight fans were happy for Krysten and asked her not to be insecure because of Mitch's behavior. They further speculated that Mitch would not find another woman after the experiment because of his commitment issues.

What else happened on Married at First Sight reunion Part 1?

The episode description read:

"Emotions run deep as the San Diego couples reunite to reveal secrets and surprising updates; they relive romantic, hilarious and dramatic moments; two cast members come to a tense showdown over shocking allegations."

On the first part of Married at First Sight Season 15 reunion, Justin accused Nate of being two-faced and making a pass at him twice while the show was being shot. Nate said that the "accusations" were "fabricated" and added that Justin felt that way because he was too caught up in his feelings.

Justin said that Nate had complimented his skin and teeth, which made him uncomfortable.

Stacia-Nate and Lindy-Miguel revealed that they were still married and happy with their partners. Morgan and Binh praised each other but said that they were not getting back together. Morgan also revealed that she had moved out of San Diego.

The second part of Married at First Sight reunion will air next Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

