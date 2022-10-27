"So mean": Married at First Sight fans slam Mitch for embarrassing Krysten in front of other castmates

Married at First Sight season 15 finale aired on October 26, 2022, on Lifetime. Mitch regretted telling Krysten that he was not attracted to her and accepted that he feared love. He felt that Krysten deserved a man who was 100% head over heels for her, and he wanted to say yes but knew it would be unfair to his wife.

Krysten also said that he cared about Mitch but chose herself over her husband, eventually saying no. Krysten told the experts that her door was open ajar and that this might not be the end of the couple's future.

The couple told their castmates about their decision, and while Krysten was hoping to end things on good terms, Mitch said that he was not the one leaving his door ajar for the relationship. He said that none of that was from his side, providing Krysten with some clarity and ending things forever for the couple.

Married at First Sight fans slammed Mitch for embarrassing Krysten in front of other castmates when she tried to be nice to him.

Married at First Sight fans ask Krysten to move on from Mitch

On their decision day, experts were concerned about the couple because of Mitch's unwillingness to compromise. Krysten said Mitch was a good person who was passionate about his interests. Mitch felt that Krysten could overreact at times but admired her.

He even predicted Krysten's dress before seeing her and thanked her for her patience. The couple held each other's hands while saying no.

However, just one day after their emotional moment, Mitch completely flipped. Krysten told other couples that her door was ajar and that the couple might start a family after reconnecting. Alexis asked Mitch about the same, and he denied saying anything about reconciliation.

Krysten said that the moment provided her with clarity and that there was no future for them. Married at First Sight fans slammed Mitch for pushing Krysten in the wrong direction and embarrassing her.

What happened in the Married at First Sight season 15 finale?

Married at First Sight season 15 decision day was very explosive as one couple changed their minds after saying yes to each other. Alexis and Justin said yes before the experts but fought 20 minutes after the decision. Alexis wanted to give their relationship some time but had doubts about their future.

Justin feared that Alexis would quit their marriage and try not to be with him. She did the same and left Justin a day after saying yes to him.

Stacia and Nate had a lot of issues with each other but said they loved each other. Nate expressed that he wanted a woman just like Stacia when he filled out his form. Stacia also told Nate that she appreciated how he always came back to her after any fight.

Lindy and Miguel felt that their relationship was intense and did not take much time to say yes to each other.

Married at First Sight season 16 will feature couples from Nashville and will premiere in January 2023.

