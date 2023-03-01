Who is Jaime Lynn Ruiz from Survivor 44? Arizona native claims “yoga and meditation” to be her guiding light

Premiering on March 1, Survivor season 44 will feature 18 individuals from all across the country trying to survive in harsh jungle surroundings while competing in an intense battle for food and connections. As usual, the cast will be divided into three groups of people coming from different backgrounds.

35-year-old Jaime Lynn Ruiz is a marketing consultant and will now try to use a four-member alliance to win Survivor season 44. She is also a yogi and calls herself the next sole survivor. Jaime said in her recent CBS interview:

"My yoga and my mediation is going to be my guiding light. It reminds of my power that I have that will help me win the game."

She also added that she likes to "speak things into existence."

Jaime Lynn Ruiz is in the Ratu tribe on Survivor season 44

Originally from Mesa, Arizona, Ruiz calls herself “enthusiastic, magnetic and loving.” She has spent the past decade working in corporate America, working with “different personalities and building winning team.” She wants to build lifelong relationships, have the adventure of a lifetime and win a million dollars on Survivor.

In an interview, Jamie revealed that she is the show's fan since day one and owns many VHS tapes of the show. She likes to “speak things to existence” and recently left her career to “follow her dreams.”

Jaime has many hobbies, including gardening, yoga, cooking and golfing. She also wants to navigate the game through alliances and said:

"I will value loyalty. I am looking for a ride or die partner!"

In another interview, Ruiz said that she identifies with Maryanne, the winner of season 42, as she made brilliant moves during her game and everyone underestimated her. She added:

"I think people will perceive me as bubbly, outgoing, and energetic. And I’m hoping that works in my favor because, as bubbly and energetic as I am, I will be strategizing and playing chess in my mind with all of the moving parts throughout the game."

Jamie will try to find an alliance partner who is sneaky and brings her all of the game information. She is also ready to take any 'beware advantages' that come her way, because "it’s all or nothing."

Survivor season 44 was shot in Fiji

Survivor season 44 will premiere on CBS on Wednesday, March 1 at 8:00 pm ET. The episode will be two hours-long, and fans will be able to stream the show on Paramount plus. The new season was shot in Fiji after March 2022.

The new season has no specific theme and will be hosted by Jeff Probst. The 18 castaways will have to fight in different challenges and try to win the maximum rewards in the “most intense, unpredictable, inspirational and entertaining” season yet.

CBS' description of the series reads:

"Stranded in the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined new castaways will be divided into 3 tribes of 6 and forced to form a new society as they adapt to their physical and social surroundings."

The cast members for this season are:

Tribe Tika:

Bruce Perreault Carolyn Wiger Carson Garrett Helen Li Sarah Wade Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

Tribe Soka

Claire Rafson Danny Massa Frannie Marin Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt Josh Wilder Matt Blankinship

Tribe Ratu

Brandon Cottom Jaime Lynn Ruiz Kane Fritzler Lauren Harpe Maddy Pomilla Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

CBS will air fresh episodes of Survivor every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

