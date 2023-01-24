"Absolutely idiotic, insane and outrageous": Aretha Franklin Natural Woman controversy leaves internet baffled

Late American singer Aretha Franklin's song (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman was recently slammed by an activist group for having offensive lyrics, a move that left the internet baffled.

On January 21, a Norway-based LGBTQ activist group, The Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance, took to its Twitter handle to slam Franklin's 1968 song stating that it has "helped inspire acts of harm against transgender women."

Armstrong Williams @Arightside It is absolutely idiotic, insane, and outrageous that @TransMindful are attempting to cancel Aretha Franklin. All of the crazy insane movements start in Europe and eventually find its way here! Why can't women celebrate themselves and the gift of just being women? Unbelievable!

Further, the group asked Apple Music and Spotify to remove it from their streaming services.

In the thread, the activist group has since claimed their original post is a "satire and not actually serious."

Aretha Franklin's Natural Woman controversy leaves Twitterati upset

TCMA: Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance @TransMindful Aretha Franklin's 1968 song "Natural Woman" perpetuates multiple harmful anti-trans stereotypes.



There is no such thing as a "natural" woman.



This song has helped inspire acts of harm against transgender women.



TCMA: Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance @TransMindful Aretha Franklin's 1968 song "Natural Woman" perpetuates multiple harmful anti-trans stereotypes.

There is no such thing as a "natural" woman.

This song has helped inspire acts of harm against transgender women.

TCMA is requesting it is removed from Spotify & Apple Music.

After the Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance deemed Aretha Franklin's 1968's hit offensive for trans women, Twitter was left baffled. Several users slammed the activist group for trying to cancel the late singer because of her song, and stated that the cancel culture has gone too far.

Others simply could not believe or assess if it was alright to cancel a song that was released more than 50 years ago. Check out a few of these tweets below:

Dr. Deborah Jenkins @DvineExpression This has gone too far and you're not coming for one of Queen #ArethaFranklin biggest hits. Am I the only one who sees this as demented?

Benjamin Jinno @BlueCollarBen The left is now coming for the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, because the song "Natural Woman" is apparently offensive to trans women. So here's a video of her performing in front of Barack Obama and some of the liberal establishment - and naturally, they loved it.

Kala Paul @woomanifesto Does TCMA know what 'natural' means?



To state that Aretha Franklin's song 'Natural Woman' is harmful to the trans community is wild.



You are perpetuating the same discriminatory behavior that you fight against



Kala Paul @woomanifesto Does TCMA know what 'natural' means?

To state that Aretha Franklin's song 'Natural Woman' is harmful to the trans community is wild.

You are perpetuating the same discriminatory behavior that you fight against

You can't rewrite meaning of words to fit your narrative.

CJ Pearson @thecjpearson The Left is trying to cancel Aretha Franklin for her song "Natural Woman" for being supposedly transphobic.



CJ Pearson @thecjpearson The Left is trying to cancel Aretha Franklin for her song "Natural Woman" for being supposedly transphobic.

These are the same people who say "Black Lives Matter" yet are trying to taint the legacy of a black icon who isn't even alive to defend herself.

careysagirlsname @carebearscare91 Like seriously the LGBT community is not coming after Aretha Franklin be serious

Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 @lavern_spicer @ClownWorld_ Honestly I'm glad Aretha didn't have to live long enough to see this shit. Let that woman rest.

🇺🇸🤟🏻 @esoryelsnya The trans community is trying to cancel Aretha Franklin but "you make me feel like a natural person with a uterus" doesn't have the same ring to it.

Oli London @OliLondonTV



Oli London @OliLondonTV

Seriously woke people want to cancel everything! This Trans Group wants to cancel Aretha Franklin claiming that her song "Natural Woman" is harmful because not all women are 'natural' and it's derogatory towards 'trans women'

After backlash, TCMA now claims that it is a "parody/satire" account

After the Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance's tweet about slamming Franklin's song started gaining traction, the Norway-based activist group updated its Twitter bio to "Parody/Satire" now.

The organization's bio on social media states that it aims to promote “cultural changes to ensure the inclusivity of trans individuals.” However, in a follow-up tweet, the group slammed news organizations for ignoring the fact that it is a parody account.

"I am STUNNED that not a single media outlet who reported on the Aretha Franklin tweet even ATTEMPTED to contact this account for comment. Based on the sheer ridiculousness of the content on this page, how could JOURNALISTS not comprehend that this is parody/satire."

TCMA: Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance @TransMindful



Based on the sheer ridiculousness of the content on this page, how could JOURNALISTS not comprehend that this is parody/satire. TCMA: Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance @TransMindful Aretha Franklin's 1968 song "Natural Woman" perpetuates multiple harmful anti-trans stereotypes.



There is no such thing as a "natural" woman.



This song has helped inspire acts of harm against transgender women.



TCMA: Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance @TransMindful Aretha Franklin's 1968 song "Natural Woman" perpetuates multiple harmful anti-trans stereotypes.

There is no such thing as a "natural" woman.

This song has helped inspire acts of harm against transgender women.

TCMA is requesting it is removed from Spotify & Apple Music. I am STUNNED that not a single media outlet who reported on the Aretha Franklin tweet even ATTEMPTED to contact this account for comment.Based on the sheer ridiculousness of the content on this page, how could JOURNALISTS not comprehend that this is parody/satire.

In the same thread, the account further wrote:

"With zero research, high-level corporate media outlets went ahead and published that statement like it was true and like TCMA is some legitimate organization."

It further took a dig at the quality of journalism these days, adding "no wonder Joe Biden is in the White House."

Aretha Franklin's song A Natural Woman is considered to be a powerful song with a motivating message by masses all around. In 2015, the late singer performed it at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., for a ceremony that paid tribute to its writers Gerry Goffin and Carole King.

Aretha Franklin @ArethaFranklin "There was a good reason, then, why Obama wanted Franklin to sing "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" at his inauguration in 2009, a watershed moment for the prevalence of hope in America, and a shining triumph for the determination of the African-American community." -ROLLING STONE.

Born on March 25, 1942, Franklin was a native of Memphis, Tennessee. Dubbed the "Queen of Soul," the late singer was twice listed on the ninth position in Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Artists of All Time. She is one of the best-selling music artists globally.

She died in August 2018 after battling advanced pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

