"There is no new King of Pop": Michael Jackson fans slam Rolling Stone UK as Harry Styles magazine cover sparks online memefest

On Monday, August 22, Rolling Stone UK magazine referred to Harry Styles as the “new King of Pop” on their October-November cover. It outraged netizens within hours because the title "king of pop" is famously associated with the late Michael Jackson.

Taj Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, took to Twitter to criticise the cover and the use of the moniker by Rolling Stone UK. In the tweet, he reminded the publication that they did not own the rights to use the title "king of pop."

Taj then stated that the title had been retired. In the tweet, he also praised Styles as "mega-talented," but demanded that he be given "his own unique title."

Why cannot Harry Styles be legally called the “new king of pop?”

The title of “King of Pop” previously made headlines in 2012 when GourmetGiftBaskets.com, Inc. bought a domain named KingOfPop.com. This caused a series of cease and desist demands, followed by a lawsuit filed by the Estate of Michael Jackson in 2016.

While the lawsuit's outcome is unknown at the moment, the case acknowledged that the late pop star's estate currently owns the trademark for the title "King of Pop." This is why Michael Jackson's nephew chastised Rolling Stone UK for using Harry Styles' trademarked moniker, as the publication is not permitted to use the moniker for other artists.

According to official public records, the wordmark "KING OF POP" is owned by Michael Jackson's estate and Triumph International, Inc. The trademark was registered about a month after Jackson's death in 2009, according to the record.

The trademark is active over multiple categories ranging from printed products, merchandise, and musical recordings, amongst others. This could imply that when Rolling Stone UK referred to Harry Styles as the "new King of Pop," they infringed on Jackson's estate's trademark.

The now controversial text on the cover reads, “How the new King of Pop set the music world aflame.” It is unknown if there are any other profile articles or interviews in Rolling Stone UK’s October-November issue about Harry Styles, which further refer to him as the “new King of Pop.”

Michael Jackson fans are unhappy over Rolling Stone UK labeling Harry Styles as the “new King of Pop”

Following the release of the cover, a legion of twitterati expressed their disapproval of Styles being labeled “the new king of pop.” A few tweets claimed that the Rolling Stones UK had already disrespected Jackson several times.

𝒮 ᴹ♚ᴶ @SM00THCRIMlNAL michael jackson could do sign of the times but harry styles could never do wbss

Marta 🍃🌾🌿🪴 @DlORDEPP Michael Jackson didn’t give us the biggest selling album of all time, invented a whole ass dance style, broke racial barriers, revolutionised the music industry, gave us immortal anthems and became god for yall to call Harry Styles the “new king of pop”

Michael Jackson didn’t give us the biggest selling album of all time, invented a whole ass dance style, broke racial barriers, revolutionised the music industry, gave us immortal anthems and became god for yall to call Harry Styles the “new king of pop”https://t.co/zDFEObY8Qy

Olly @otakoyakisoba No disrespect to Harry Styles as an artist, but what we’re not gonna do is throw around the title King of Pop like it’s a title to be inherited. It’ll always be Michael Jackson, like Queen of Pop will always be Madonna. They shaped what pop music is today. No disrespect to Harry Styles as an artist, but what we’re not gonna do is throw around the title King of Pop like it’s a title to be inherited. It’ll always be Michael Jackson, like Queen of Pop will always be Madonna. They shaped what pop music is today.

#MJStory @MJISRL



The moment Harry Styles and Zayn gone solo they methodically dusted off the good ol' "New Michael Jackson" hyperbole.



Clockwork. British media went almost 10 years without really comparing One Direction to their glorified Beatles boy band.The moment Harry Styles and Zayn gone solo they methodically dusted off the good ol' "New Michael Jackson" hyperbole.Clockwork. British media went almost 10 years without really comparing One Direction to their glorified Beatles boy band.The moment Harry Styles and Zayn gone solo they methodically dusted off the good ol' "New Michael Jackson" hyperbole.Clockwork. 😴

Sam⁷ @BTSOriented

The King of Pop is and will always be Michael Jackson.



And even if there was a new King of Pop, it definitely wouldn't be Harry Styles.



How does he make all of it look so easy — even when it definitely isn’t?



Read the interview and see the cover shoot: Our October / November cover star is @Harry_Styles How does he make all of it look so easy — even when it definitely isn’t?Read the interview and see the cover shoot: bit.ly/3pBIm7T Our October / November cover star is @Harry_Styles ✨ How does he make all of it look so easy — even when it definitely isn’t? Read the interview and see the cover shoot: bit.ly/3pBIm7T https://t.co/nVUoUAgGCZ There is no new King of Pop.The King of Pop is and will always be Michael Jackson.And even if there was a new King of Pop, it definitely wouldn't be Harry Styles. twitter.com/RollingStoneUK… There is no new King of Pop.The King of Pop is and will always be Michael Jackson.And even if there was a new King of Pop, it definitely wouldn't be Harry Styles. twitter.com/RollingStoneUK…

Sha Hartley @shahartley Rolling Stone UK @RollingStoneUK



How does he make all of it look so easy — even when it definitely isn’t?



Read the interview and see the cover shoot: Our October / November cover star is @Harry_Styles How does he make all of it look so easy — even when it definitely isn’t?Read the interview and see the cover shoot: bit.ly/3pBIm7T Our October / November cover star is @Harry_Styles ✨ How does he make all of it look so easy — even when it definitely isn’t? Read the interview and see the cover shoot: bit.ly/3pBIm7T https://t.co/nVUoUAgGCZ lol, what? Nothing against Harry Styles, but he's not the new King of Pop. That title still belongs to Michael Jackson. You lot called Justin Timberlake the same thing & that was also a huge fail. Stop trying to take the crown away from MJ. It's not happening. twitter.com/RollingStoneUK… lol, what? Nothing against Harry Styles, but he's not the new King of Pop. That title still belongs to Michael Jackson. You lot called Justin Timberlake the same thing & that was also a huge fail. Stop trying to take the crown away from MJ. It's not happening. twitter.com/RollingStoneUK… https://t.co/1Zrn2UZHJ6

While a handful of tweets passed hate comments about Styles and indulged in homophobic slurs towards the artist, most tweets showcased respect towards the ‘As It Was’ artist.

