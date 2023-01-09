What did Lizzo say about cancel culture? Appropriation comparison receives praise from fans online

American singer Lizzo was praised online after she shared her thoughts on the current cancel culture scenario.

On January 8, the 34-year-old artist took to her Twitter handle to share her views on the concept of "cancel culture appropriation," which is being "misused" and "trendy." Lizzo stated:

"This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart.. cancel culture is appropriation. There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused and misdirected. I hope we can phase out of this & focus our outrage on the real problems."

FOLLOW @YITTY @lizzo This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart.. cancel culture is appropriation.



There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused and misdirected.



I hope we can phase out of this & focus our outrage on the real problems. This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart.. cancel culture is appropriation. There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused and misdirected. I hope we can phase out of this & focus our outrage on the real problems.

Lizzo's latest thoughts garnered immense support online from her fans who agreed with her statement.

As per Dictionary.com, "cancel culture" is a practice of pulling off support from prominent figures and organizations after they have acted and said something that is considered offensive or objectionable. This practice usually happens over social media in the form of group shaming.

Twitter reacts to Lizzo's thoughts on cancel culture

After Lizzo's tweet on cancel culture being "misused" went viral, the Twitterati were quick to lend her their support. Several users agreed with her opinion on cancel culture not focusing on important matters while also pointing out that words like "woke," "triggered," "pro-life," "groomer," and others were losing their essence because of the way people are using them nowadays.

Jessica Ballinger @BallingerMom There are very real issues that warrant outrage… I sometimes wonder if cancel culture stems from people feeling impotent against those bigger issues, so they go after simpler targets to feel better about themselves, like they did something. @lizzo AbsolutelyThere are very real issues that warrant outrage… I sometimes wonder if cancel culture stems from people feeling impotent against those bigger issues, so they go after simpler targets to feel better about themselves, like they did something. @lizzo Absolutely ❤️ There are very real issues that warrant outrage… I sometimes wonder if cancel culture stems from people feeling impotent against those bigger issues, so they go after simpler targets to feel better about themselves, like they did something.

Louise H. @louise_q10 @lizzo Thats what they do. They co opt words and then bend their meanings. "Cancel Culture, Pro life, Woke, Groomer" All words they use watering down their true meaning. It shows the bigotry at the core of their movement. They dont care what those ment & they control their meaning now. @lizzo Thats what they do. They co opt words and then bend their meanings. "Cancel Culture, Pro life, Woke, Groomer" All words they use watering down their true meaning. It shows the bigotry at the core of their movement. They dont care what those ment & they control their meaning now.

Flawless Academy @AOSeese @ChocnessMonsta @lizzo I feel like initially, the focus was on people getting consequences for their misdeeds but “cancel culture” really has taken on this form of a mass effort to remove someone from their standing/place because of a perceived misdeed. @ChocnessMonsta @lizzo I feel like initially, the focus was on people getting consequences for their misdeeds but “cancel culture” really has taken on this form of a mass effort to remove someone from their standing/place because of a perceived misdeed.

Marigold @kittygang4lyfe @lizzo Cancel culture is being used and twisted and co-opted by people who just want to bully. Most people in 2023 know that bullying is wrong, but they know they can get away with it if they dress it up as moral outrage. It’s RAMPANT in fan culture and completely disingenuous @lizzo Cancel culture is being used and twisted and co-opted by people who just want to bully. Most people in 2023 know that bullying is wrong, but they know they can get away with it if they dress it up as moral outrage. It’s RAMPANT in fan culture and completely disingenuous

Jamie (5 letters...and 3 vowels) @AXenomorphQueen



Brings "triggered" to mind. That's a very real thing for people with trauma histories. Now it's a joke. @lizzo That's a really great take. I hadn't thought to look at it like that. And it's very, very true. The power has gone out of it, and that's a real loss for marginalized peoples.Brings "triggered" to mind. That's a very real thing for people with trauma histories. Now it's a joke. @lizzo That's a really great take. I hadn't thought to look at it like that. And it's very, very true. The power has gone out of it, and that's a real loss for marginalized peoples. Brings "triggered" to mind. That's a very real thing for people with trauma histories. Now it's a joke.

☀️ @dojagal @lizzo Highly agreed. Crazy to live in a world where people who are extremely far from perfect themselves can be so unforgiving. @lizzo Highly agreed. Crazy to live in a world where people who are extremely far from perfect themselves can be so unforgiving.

yearning to breathe free @mendingmadness @lizzo I’m mad I didn’t make this connection sooner. I definitely remember when being “cancelled” was a black twitter thing and now not only do white ppl say it but they also make it gross the way the “anti cancel culture” people talk about it. Reminds me a lot of what happened w/ woke @lizzo I’m mad I didn’t make this connection sooner. I definitely remember when being “cancelled” was a black twitter thing and now not only do white ppl say it but they also make it gross the way the “anti cancel culture” people talk about it. Reminds me a lot of what happened w/ woke

Patriot's Doll @makeover98 @lizzo Totally agree!!! I like to think it’s accountability. One can say what they like, but you can’t stop or manage how others receive your opinion, or they’re REACTION to it. @lizzo Totally agree!!! I like to think it’s accountability. One can say what they like, but you can’t stop or manage how others receive your opinion, or they’re REACTION to it.

This is not the first time that Lizzo has garnered support for her opinions on current issues. On January 6, the Good as Hell singer took to her Instagram handle to state that she is "tired" of the discourse around "bodies" and revealed some of the comments she has received for the same.

Ranting about the issue, she said:

"I’ve seen comments go from, 'Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick, why did you lose weight?' to 'Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL? I liked your body before' to 'Oh my gosh, you’re so big, you need to lose weight but for your health' to 'Oh my gosh, you’re so little, you need to get a** or t**ties or something' to 'Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It’s too much work.'"

She further added that music artists are "not here to fit into your beauty standards," and that her body is art. The singer added:

"I wish that comments cost y’all money so we could see how much time we are f—ing wasting on the wrong thing. Can we leave that s— back there please?”

As for her current rant, the Juice singer did not reveal what provoked her to speak on "cancel culture appropriation" or give example as to who or what was wrongly canceled on social media.

In other news, Lizzo is all set to launch her new lingerie collection under her brand, Yitty.

Poll : 0 votes