“You can't ban people”: Helena Bonham Carter speaks against cancel culture, defends Johnny Depp and JK Rowling

Actress Helena Bonham Carter has voiced her opinion on 'cancel culture' in a new interview with The Times as she defended fellow actor Johnny Depp and friend and author JK Rowling.

Actress Helena Bonham Carter (image via Twitter)

Carter has worked closely with Rowling in the Harry Potter series for several years, and as for her relationship with Depp, the two have shared the screen several times as character actors in films such as Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Corpse Bride, to name a few.

In a statement, she shared her hatred of cancel culture, claiming that it feels almost like a witch hunt going out of control. She said:

"You can't ban people. I hate cancel culture. It has become quite hysterical and there's a kind of witch-hunt and a lack of understanding."

Helena Bonham Carter defends her cohort, claims cancel culture is horrendous

Helena Bonham Carter spoke to the Sunday Times recently and shared her views on the consequences of a culture that promotes disregarding people due to their views and opinions. She claims that it would affect even more people if they were subjected to a life under the lens. She said:

"There would be millions of people who if you looked closely enough at their personal life you would disqualify them."

Carter claims that the cancel culture has bred a lack of understanding among people. The 56-year-old actress has previously stood alongside a host of other stars during the iconic #metoo movement, and has tagged the likes of Harvey Weinstien and Woody Allen as having 'no way back.'

Carter was at the forefront of #MeToo as she spoke up against Harvey Weinstien (image via Getty/Joanne Davidson and Theo Wargo)

This, however, did not stop her from defending JK Rowling. Having worked on Harry Potter, which is based on Rowling's books, Carter developed a close friendship with The Casual Vacancy author.

Rowling has become a polarizing figure over the past few years for campaigning against transgender rights. In addition, she has been working with laws and companies that are anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ friendly. Despite this, the author claims to not be transphobic.

Regardless, Helena Bonham Carter acknowledged Rowling's right to free speech and thinks that the hate she receives is unwarranted. She said:

"I think [Rowling] has been hounded. It’s been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people. She’s allowed her opinion, particularly if she’s suffered abuse."

JK Rowling has been targeted for her anti-trans stance. (image via Samir Hussein)

Carter then mentioned that people need not understand someone's opinion and that sometimes those opinions are formed out of trauma. She continued:

“Everybody carries their own history of trauma and forms their opinions from that trauma and you have to respect where people come from and their pain. You don’t all have to agree on everything – that would be insane and boring.”

Meanwhile, Helena Bonham Carter stands with her co-star Johnny Depp, who was famously entangled in a legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, earlier this year. The case ended in favor of Depp, with the jury finding Heard guilty of defamation, ordering her to pay her ex-husband $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages.

Depp's infamous marriage with Heard lasted for just two years (image via Getty/Jason Meritt)

Carter mentioned that she thinks Depp, who is also the godfather to her two children, has been completely vindicated and that he has 'been through it.' She said:

“Oh, I think he’s completely vindicated. I think he’s fine now. Totally fine.”

When asked about the libel case, Carter said it was the #MeToo movement's pendulum swinging back, which Heard quickly seemed to jump on. Helena Bonham Carter said that many have exploited the movement in an attempt to gain their fifteen minutes of fame. She noted:

“My view is that [Heard] got on that pendulum. That’s the problem with these things – that people will jump on the bandwagon because it’s the trend and to be the poster girl for it.”

Depp and Carter on the set of Tim Burton's Sweeney Todd (image via Facebook/The Academy)

While Helena Bonham Carter defended the two controversial personalities, she did not criticize her other Harry Potter co-stars, which include the big three, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, for speaking out against JK Rowling.

Poll : 0 votes