Meet the Survivor season 44 cast members

The popular reality competition series, Survivor, is back with a brand new installment. Season 44 of the hit show is all set to premiere a two-hour special episode on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

The brand new Survivor season continues its "new era," which began with season 41. Until season 40, the series opted for more theme-based competitions, such as Heroes vs. Villains and Fans vs. Favorites. However, the past three seasons, including the current one, only have numbers beside the show name.

The official synopsis of the show, hosted by Jeff Probst, reads:

"Stranded in the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined new castaways will be divided into 3 tribes of 6 and forced to form a new society as they adapt to their physical and social surroundings."

The series was filmed as soon as the 43rd season came to an end. The new season will see a new set of 18 castaways embark on the adventure of a lifetime, with many intriguing challenges and tasks.

Survivor 44 castaways will be divided into 3 tribes - Soka, Tika, and Ratu

The cast list for the 44th season of Survivor was released on Wednesday, January 31, 2023. The 18 new castaways adhere to the network's 50% diversity mandate and come from different backgrounds, cultures, and life experiences.

Throughout the course of the season, they will be seen sharing their stories, emotional and inspirational, with their loyal fans.

The castaways will be divided into three different tribes - Soka, Tika, and Ratu - with each consisting of six members. The contestants come from all walks of life and will be seen battling it out in a variety of challenges, forming alliances, and producing intelligent gameplay to win the coveted title and the grand cash prize of $1 million.

Check out the contestant list below.

Ratu Tribe members:

Brandon Cottom, 30 - security specialist from Newton, Pennsylvania Kane Fritzler, 25 - law student from Saskatoon, Canada Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, 43 - barbershop owner from Columbus, Ohio Lauren Harpe, 31 - elementary school teacher from Mont Belvieu, Texas Maddy Pomilla, 28 - charity projects manager from Brooklyn, New York Jaime Lynne Ruiz, 35 - yogi from Mesa, Arizona

Tika Tribe members:

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, 36 - salon owner from San Juan, Puerto Rico Carson Garrett, 20 - engineering student from Atlanta, Georgia Helen Li, 29 - project manager from San Francisco, California Bruce Perreault, 46 - insurance agent from Warwick, Rhode Island Sarah Wade, 27 - management consultant from Chicago, Illinois Carolyn Wiger, 35 - drug counselor from Hugo, Minnesota

Soka Tribe members

Matt Blankinship, 27 - security software engineer from San Francisco, California Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, 43 - engineering manager from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Frannie Marin, 23 - research coordinator from Cambridge, Massachusetts Danny Massa, 32 - firefighter from Bronx, New York Claire Rafson, 25 - tech investor from Brooklyn, New York Josh Wilder, 34 - surgical podiatrist from Atlanta, Georgia

The show has now been on TV screens for 22 glorious years and has seen castaways starting out as strangers to becoming family.

Mike Gabler was crowned the winner of the 43rd season.

Season 44 of Survivor promises a lot of interesting challenges, new twists and turns, shocking but legendary blindsides, and many new alliances. The new installment will have its fair share of emotions and drama and is sure to keep viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Don't forget to catch the two-hour season premiere of Survivor 44 this Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

