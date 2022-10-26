What time will Survivor season 43 episode 6 air on CBS? Tribes merge and more details explored

Survivor season 43 returns with episode 6 on Wednesday, October 26, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The upcoming segment may feature a tribe merge, which will shake things up. However, Jeff Probst isn't one to make the castaways' lives easier and will introduce one final twist that will leave the tribes in shock.

SURVIVOR @survivorcbs See as alliances shift and who holds the power on a brand new We're only one day away from the merge!See as alliances shift and who holds the power on a brand new #Survivor tomorrow at 8/7c on @CBS We're only one day away from the merge!💥 See as alliances shift and who holds the power on a brand new #Survivor tomorrow at 8/7c on @CBS! https://t.co/s5SSDlzlj5

The synopsis of the upcoming Survivor episode reads:

"The game intensifies when the tribes meet each other at the same camp; castaways must scramble and strategize before tribal council to avoid being the sixth person voted out."

The tribes come together in episode 6 of Survivor season 43

The castaways will prepare for another day in the wild in the upcoming episode, titled, Mergatory, of Survivor season 43. Five contestants have already been sent home, and the upcoming episode will see another elimination. However, this may be one of the most unpredictable episodes yet.

The preview clip of the episode shows all three tribes getting together at Baka's camp. As Vesi and Coco reach the shore, Sami Layadi yells:

"BYOB, where’s the party at?"

By the looks of it, this is when the cast lets go of their tribes and become one. However, on Survivor, a twist is always anticipated. In the promo, host Jeff Probst tells the castaways that there's "one final twist," which leaves the cast in disbelief.

Before the twist, in a confessional, Jeanine said:

"The game is starting, I am so excited."

However, the excitement waned away, and Sami said that someone's dream would end in the upcoming episode. The only thing the contestants can be sure about is that the upcoming twist will not be the Hourglass twist which the creators did away with after its failure in the previous two seasons. Apart from that, they're at the mercy of the host, who can throw whatever curveball he wishes to make the game more interesting.

In the promo, the contestants are seen standing in front of two colored planks, red and blue, when the host tells them about the twist. In another promo picture, it is seen that the castaways are randomly picking something out of a bag.

It is possible that instead of the tribes merging into one, two new tribes will emerge. Since there are currently 13 players in the game, the potentially new tribes could contain six people.

While the contestants all have something to worry about, Mike Gabler still possesses an Immunity Idol which he can use in the upcoming episode if he finds himself in the tribal council.

Another castaway with an advantage is Noelle Lambert, who earned her steal-a-vote advantage by risking her vote in episode 4. For Jeanine and Jesse, their past gambles did not work out, and they lost their votes for the next tribal council.

The upcoming Survivor episode will premiere on Wednesday, October 26, at 8 pm ET on CBS, and viewers can also stream the same on Paramount+. Lovers of survival-based reality shows should not miss this exciting show.

