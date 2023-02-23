NCIS: Hawai’i gets renewed by CBS for season 3 

CBS is bringing back its biggest crime drama, NCIS: Hawai’i, for another new and exciting season. The NCIS spinoff, which premiered back in 2021, quickly became a standout on CBS.

Along with the NCIS series, the network has also announced a bunch of other shows. CBS President Amy Reisenbach released a statement commenting on the slate of shows the network has on offer, saying:

This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming. It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall.

NCIS: Hawai’i release date is February 27, 2023.

What is NCIS: Hawai’i all about? What do we know about the latest season?

NCIS: Hawai'i @NCISHawaiiCBS You want it? You got it. More of the #NCISHawaii Ohana is headed your way. See you soon season 3! 🤙 You want it? You got it. More of the #NCISHawaii Ohana is headed your way. See you soon season 3! 🤙🍰 https://t.co/i82edDPmyE

The CBS series follows a new group of Naval Crime Investigative Services officers who are based out of Pearl Harbor. The talented and brave team is led by Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant.

Striking a fine balance between their professional and personal lives, where they complete missions that are of national security concern while contending with interpersonal relationships, the new Aloha state group has become a tight-knit bunch of crime solvers.

The official synopsis of NCIS: Hawai’i is as follows:

"The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of Hawai'i as the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor takes command. She and her team balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island itself. This NCIS: Hawai'i team is a skilled mix of mainland transplants who’ve re-located to the tranquility of the Pacific and wizened locals who know their mahalo from kapu."

NCIS: Hawai’i season 2 kicked off last year and saw team leader Tennant join other members of the staple NCIS crew to stop The Raven from interrupting crucial global military exercises. The upcoming season will see the whole bunch return to solve more complicated cases and bring more criminals to justice.

The entire NCIS: Hawai'i cast will return for Season 3, led by Lachey as Tennant. She will be joined by Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan among others.

Produced by CBS Studios, the series has on board Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, Christopher Silber, and Larry Teng as executive producers.

Other shows slated for release

NCIS @NCIS_CBS Forgiveness doesn't change the past, but it means everything for the future. #NCIS Forgiveness doesn't change the past, but it means everything for the future. #NCIS https://t.co/Sq3yyLosQ8

Along with NCIS: Hawai’i, parent series NCIS and its other spinoff CSI: Las Vegas have also been renewed for Seasons 21 and season 3 respectively. Alongside, new seasons of The Amazing Race, Survivor, Tough as Nails, Lingo, 60 Minutes, and 48 Hours have also been ordered.

CBS has recently renewed a number of other drama series including Fire Country, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, and also a number of comedy series including Young Sheldon, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola and So Help Me Todd.

Watch out for NCIS: Hawai'i season 3 episode 1 coming soon.

