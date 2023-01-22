''Only CBS cancels good shows''-NCIS: Los Angeles fans furious as series set to end with season 14

NCIS: Los Angeles, which is often helmed as the best NCIS spinoff, has been canceled after 14 seasons. The show first premiered in 2009 and was well-received by fans, gradually becoming a favorite among viewers. The fourteenth season is currently in progress, and 11 episodes have been released so far, with nine more episodes to go.

Fans who loved the show are dejected at the news of its cancelation. While some argued that it was not fair, others begged streamers to pick up the show. One fan took to Twitter, complaining,

"@NCISLA only CBS cancels good shows we love - come on @netflix @peacock pick it up"

NCIS: Los Angeles stars Chris O'Donnell as Grisha "G." Callen, Daniela Ruah as Kensi Blye, Eric Christian Olsen as Marty Deeks, Medalion Rahimi as Fatima Namazi, Caleb Castille as Devin Roundtree, Gerald McRaney as Hollace Kilbride, and LL Cool J as Sam Hanna.

Fans of NCIS: Los Angeles furious after news of its cancelation by CBS

Fans of the show have been extremely loyal to the series and have not taken the news well, with some wanting Netflix or Peacock to continue the show after season 14 concludes. Despite premiering in an era that saw several memorable shows being released simultaneously, NCIS: Los Angeles was special to some fans, offering them a feeling of nostalgia and excitement.

Check out how fans have responded to the unfortunate news:

Crisha is tired @KacyMyLoves

#NCISHawaii The way I'm seeing people on Facebook wants to get rid off ncis Hawaii because NCIS la got cancelled The way I'm seeing people on Facebook wants to get rid off ncis Hawaii because NCIS la got cancelled #NCISHawaii

Ellen Sullivan @EllenPS @NCISLA I can’t believe this is the last series. This was the best one out if the franchise. Started a new one which is not as good. The OG is nit as good now but that us kept. Big mistake @NCISLA I can’t believe this is the last series. This was the best one out if the franchise. Started a new one which is not as good. The OG is nit as good now but that us kept. Big mistake

After the revelation, netizens began demanding the cancelation of NCIS: Hawaiʻi, claiming NCIS: Los Angeles to be a much better show and reasoning why NCIS: Hawaiʻi should have gotten axed instead. NCIS: Hawaiʻi is another NCIS spinoff that is currently in its second season.

Another fan shared that the canceled show was better than the ongoing original NCIS show, which has been broadcast since 2003. They seriously want CBS to renew the spinoff and said that there’s no point in stopping a well-running system.

Kevin Lucas @EnergyWonk @MelPoweredUp 2009-2011 debuted community, modern family, castle, NCIS LA, New girl, bobs burgers, Sherlock, parks and rec, the good wife, glee, white collar. When I see reruns of those shows, they don't look all that different from today. @MelPoweredUp 2009-2011 debuted community, modern family, castle, NCIS LA, New girl, bobs burgers, Sherlock, parks and rec, the good wife, glee, white collar. When I see reruns of those shows, they don't look all that different from today.

Mako @onakasuitana_ @llcoolj @NCISLA @CBSTVStudios @RockTheBells It’s sad…I don’t know what to say right now…This show has been so special for me for all the time. It’s sad. Somehow I think I will able to understand eventually though. We already miss you so much. @llcoolj @NCISLA @CBSTVStudios @RockTheBells It’s sad…I don’t know what to say right now…This show has been so special for me for all the time. It’s sad. Somehow I think I will able to understand eventually though. We already miss you so much.

YW @NYRfan4ever @DanielaRuah @ericcolsen @CalebCastille @medalionR Omg can’t believe I found out via Instagram that one of my favorite shows ever aka @NCISLA is ending. Thanks to the entire cast and crew for am amazing show. You got me through some real tough times this past year. @llcoolj Omg can’t believe I found out via Instagram that one of my favorite shows ever aka @NCISLA is ending. Thanks to the entire cast and crew for am amazing show. You got me through some real tough times this past year. @llcoolj @DanielaRuah @ericcolsen @CalebCastille @medalionR

Shows like Community, Modern Family, Castle, New Girl, Bobs Burgers, Sherlock, Parks and Recreation, The Good Wife, Glee, and White Collar, among others, debuted between 2009 to 2011 and went on to become unforgettable shows. One fan expressed their sadness by claiming that NCIS: Los Angeles captures the vibe of that era, making it especially memorable and popular.

By thanking its cast and expressing how it helped them during some tough times, fans explained how they would truly miss it. One fan hoped for a renewal to be possible because the original Law & Order made a comeback after it was canceled.

What is NCIS: Los Angeles about?

First aired on September 22, 2009, NCIS: Los Angeles follows the adventures of the Los Angeles–based Office of Special Projects (OSP), an elite division of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service that is an expert in undercover assignments. It is the first spin-off of the successful NCIS series and the second series in the NCIS franchise.

The show's IMDB description reads:

"The Naval Criminal Investigation Service's Office of Special Projects takes on the undercover work and the hard to crack cases in LA. Key agents are G. Callen and Sam Hanna, streets kids risen through the ranks."

Alongside the aforementioned lead, the show also stars Peter Cambor as Nate Getz, Adam Jamal Craig as Dominic Vail, Barrett Foa as Eric Beale, Linda Hunt as Henrietta "Hetty" Lange, and others. There have also been several crossover episodes with shows like Hawaii Five-0, Scorpion, JAG, and NCIS: Hawaiʻi.

Poll : 0 votes