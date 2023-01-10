NCIS Crossover: Is Hetty Lange still alive? Linda Hunt's surprise cameo explored

Fans of NCIS have always been curious about the fate of the Operations Manager for the Office of Special Projects, Hetty Lange, played by Linda Hunt. Putting rest to all their questions, the new NCIS Crossover episode revealed that Hetty was still alive.

The latest NCIS episode was a three-hour long crossover of NCIS season 20 episode 10, NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 episode 10, and NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 10.

Fans were eagerly waiting for this crossover episode and were certainly not disappointed. Moreover, the fact that Hetty Lange is still alive and doing well has made them rejoice, and she is expected to make a full comeback on the show soon.

Take a look at Hetty Lange's appearance on the NCIS crossover episode.

Not only is Hetty Lange alive but she's keeping tabs on the team

In the first episode of season 14 of NCIS: Los Angeles, a body was found which had Hetty Lange's id. However, it was later revealed that the NCIS supervisory special agent had seemingly faked her own death. Fans have always wondered what happened to the beloved character, and the latest episode answered their question.

We were well aware that Lange didn't want to appear before the public eye and wished to stay hidden. In the latest episode, the team discovered that Lange was keeping tabs on them when she sent them a voice memo that proved essential to track down Kilbride.

The voice memo said that it seemed like they were in a "bit of a pickle." It continues to say that Hetty had warned Hollis that:

"His Simon Williams days would come to bite him in the a*s."

She added that they were all capable and knew that they could handle the situation but suggested that they should contact "an old friend, Gwen Johns."

This was a spectacular way to include the beloved character in the episode as Lange has been a huge part of the show's history and things haven't been the same without her. Although nothing is known about her future appearance, her presence is mandated during Callen and Anna's wedding.

Meet Linda Hunt, the actress who plays Hetty Lange

Lydia Susanna "Linda" Hunt was born on April 2, 1945, in Morristown, New Jersey, and has a career in acting spanning over half a century.

Linda made her film debut playing Mrs. Oxheart in Popeye. She portrayed a male character Billy Kwan in The Year of Living Dangerously for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. With this, she became the first person to win an Oscar for portraying a character of the opposite sex.

She then went on to appear in films such as Dune, Silverado, Kindergarten Cop , Pocahontas, Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World, and Stranger Than Fiction.

Hunt has had a successful career in TV and voice-over work, known for being the narrator of the Ancient Greek mythology-themed God of War video game series. She essayed the role of Judge Zoey Hiller on The Practice between 1997 and 2002. Linda has also played the role of Commander Chennault on the sci-fi series Space Rangers.

In 2009, she portrayed Henrietta "Hetty" Lange on the CBS television series NCIS: Los Angeles, where she appeared for over ten seasons. For the portrayal of the NCIS Supervisory Special Agent, she received two Teen Choice Awards.

Poll : 0 votes