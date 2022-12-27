NCIS season 20: When will the CBS show return in 2023?

NCIS has been there for as long as TV fans can remember, and it seems like the new year will not change this, especially after all the big changes the show has gone through and has still managed to remain in the limelight.

The show and its spinoffs, Hawai'i and Los Angeles, are all on a break as of now. This is a typical mid-season break, but all the shows will return in 2023, claiming their places back on the list of network television viewers.

The show aired its final episode before the hiatus on December 5, 2022. The episode marked the mid-season finale of the 20th season of the show and ended on a bittersweet note.

The series will resume on January 9, 2023, with its upcoming episode, titled Too Many Cooks. The other two shows will also premiere on the same day.

More details about NCIS season 20

NCIS has been on television for so long that the show witnessed a change of era around it. With its 19th season, most fans thought that the show could betowardsng toward a conclusion, mainly because of the much-debated exit of Mark Harmon, who played the primary protagonist in the show. Few expected the show to continue without the brilliant Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

However, the show even managed to beat this hurdle and has continued to expand its plot and character arcs over the two years following his exit. Of course, the ratings aren't the same, and with content overflowing on OTT platforms, things have changed significantly for network television shows.

However, the show has dealt with all of it and has managed to create an interesting enough twentieth season. Executive producer Steven D. Binder told TV Insider:

"We hired a fantastic writer named Marco Schnabel a couple years ago and he was asking me, ‘When are we gonna get our pickup?’ And half-jokingly, I said this to him, but also half-seriously, ‘What do you mean the pickup? There has always been NCIS, there will always be NCIS,...And that’s just how we feel.

He added:

Now that may not be, but when it’s been 20 years, it’s hard to imagine that this year will be the year it ends. So, if people keep watching, we’re gonna keep making the show, and people keep watching."

So not only will the show return in 2023, it could continue to return for a long, long time to come.

NCIS was originally supposed to premiere just after the new year on January 2, 2023, but the date was shifted to January 9, 2022 for undisclosed reasons.

TV audiences can catch the upcoming episode at 8.00 PM EST on CBS. The two spinoffs will also follow the original show at 9.00 PM EST and 10.00 PM EST. The upcoming episode of the show is titled Too Many Cooks, and its synopsis reads:

"NCIS agents from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Hawaii, in D.C. to attend the retirement party of a beloved Federal Law Enforcement Training Center professor, find themselves investigating his shocking suicide."

