NCIS Season 20 cast and character guide explored

NCIS season 20 is all set to premiere on CBS on Monday, September 19, 2022. The highly anticipated season will feature several returning cast members, including Sean Murray, Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama, and many others.

The big news last season was lead actor Mark Harmon's exit from the show. Harmon played the role of Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs for over 18 years. Series regulars Emily Wickersham and Maria Bello also exited the show in the previous season. Without further ado, keep reading to learn more about the cast of NCIS season 20.

NCIS Season 20 cast list: Sean Murray and others star in pivotal roles in the police procedural series

1) Sean Murray as Agent Timothy McGee

Sean Murray essays the role of Agent Timothy McGee in NCIS season 20. McGee is an extremely efficient and competent officer. His expertise lies in cybersecurity. Murray has been a part of the show since the first season, where he appeared as a guest star. He later went on to become a regular in the series. Apart from NCIS, Murray has starred in Hocus Pocus, JAG, and The Random Years.

2) Wilmer Valderrama as Agent Nick Torres

Actor Wilmer Valderrama portrays Agent Nick Torres in the show. Torres is one of the most fascinating characters on the show. He's an extremely skilled and capable officer, known for his passion and ambition. Although he can sometimes come off as arrogant or overconfident, Torres has a soft side that makes him likable.

Valderrama has been a part of the show since season 14. His other notable film and TV credits include That '70s Show, Grey's Anatomy, and Larry Crowne, to name a few.

3) Gary Cole as Agent Alden Parker

Actor Gary Cole stars as Agent Alden Parker in the series. Parker is a senior officer who took over the role as team lead from Leroy Jethro Gibbs after Mark Harmon quit the show. Parker first appeared in the Nearly Departed episode in season 19. His character is expected to be explored a lot more in the upcoming installment.

Actor Gary Cole has essayed many memorable roles in various popular TV shows and films like Office Space, The Good Wife, and The Good Fight.

4) Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer

Brian Dietzen plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer in NCIS season 20. Palmer is the Chief Medical Examiner for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service Major Case Response team. Palmer had a troubled relationship with his father, who passed away when he was ten years old.

Brian Dietzen joined the cast in 2004 and has been a series regular since 2012. Dietzen's other notable appearances came in My Guide to Becoming a Rockstar, From Justin to Kelly, Perception, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show will also feature several others in pivotal supporting roles, like:

Katrina Law as Jessica Knight

Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines

Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance

David McCallum as Dr. Donald Mallard

Don't miss NCIS season 20 on CBS on Monday, September 19, 2022.

