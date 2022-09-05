What time will The Good Fight season 6 air on Paramount+? Release date, plot and more about the legal drama

The sixth and final season of The Good Fight is set to air on Paramount+ on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 3 am ET. As Diane Lockhart's story heads to a conclusion, viewers are looking forward to a memorable final season with a fitting end.

In Season 5, Diane found herself on the lines of racial issues following named partner Adrian Boseman's exit from Reddick Lockhart, a historically Black law firm in the show's universe. Her husband Kurt's political ideologies too played a role in the trolling Diane had to face. However, after some soul searching, Diane told Liz she'd give up her name partnership and keep peace in the firm that gave her a job when she was at her lowest.

The Good Fight @thegoodfight One look at these photos and you know our final season is gonna be GOOD! We're going out in style for Season 6 of #TheGoodFight One look at these photos and you know our final season is gonna be GOOD! We're going out in style for Season 6 of #TheGoodFight ❤️ https://t.co/bt0P8dj2JJ

Episode 1 of season 6 is titled The Beginning of the End.

The series features Christine Baranski in the lead role, along with Cush Jumbo, Delroy Dindo, Audra McDonald, and many others in pivotal roles. Without further ado, keep reading to learn more about The Good Fight season 6.

The Good Fight season 6 trailer

The sixth and final season of The Good Fight is expected to arrive on Paramount+ with a total of 10 episodes. The official trailer for the sixth season of the series shows Diane Lockhart experiencing deja vu, and later telling her therapist,

''I used to believe in progress...that we learned from our mistakes...I feel like I'm back where I was six years ago.''

The trailer offers a peek into Diane's chaotic mindset and the ''civil war'' that's set to unfold this season. Overall, the trailer is quite dramatic but doesn't give away too many details that could potentially spoil the viewing experience. The official synopsis of the upcoming season, according to Paramount Press Express, reads:

''The upcoming sixth season of THE GOOD FIGHT has Diane feeling like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade, to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.''

One of the most striking things about the previous season was the evolution of Diane's relationship with her husband Kurt. Despite the differences in their beliefs and political ideologies, they somehow stick to each other. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out for Diane in the upcoming season.

More details about The Good Fight plot and cast

The Good Fight is a spinoff of CBS' The Good Wife and focuses on the life of charismatic lawyer Diane Lockhart. The story is set a year after the events depicted in The Good Wife, which ended with Diane slapping Alicia after Alica undercut Kurt's testimony in court and Peter resigning from office. The show begins with Diane's life in total shambles, with no job and her entire life savings lost.

The series has received widespread critical acclaim, thanks to its strong writing, performances by the cast, and relevant socio-political themes. The series stars a number of prominent actors in major roles, with Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart leading the cast. Other cast members include Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Zach Grenier, and many others.

The show is helmed by Robert King, Michelle King, and Phil Alden Robinson. Robert and Michelle also created The Good Wife, which is widely credited with revolutionizing network television with its innovative structure and storyline.

You can watch The Good Fight season 6 episode 1 on Paramount+ on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 3 am ET.

Edited by Somava