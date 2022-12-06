NCIS season 20: Who is Margo Harshman? Actress returns as Timothy McGee's wife Delilah Fielding in new episode

Margo Harshman's Delilah Fielding returned to NCIS season 20. The show's ninth episode, Higher Education, aired on Monday, December 5. Fans were delighted to see their favorite character, Delilah, returning to aid in the investigation. She was last seen in the episode Docked of season 19 in 2021.

The Department of Defense employee was left paralyzed in both of her legs when shrapnel got lodged in her spine. This happened on Double Back, the 13th episode of Season 11, which aired on January 14, 2014. She was left wheelchair-bound for the rest of her life.

NCIS investigates the death of NROTC Midshipman Will Watson in the latest episode. Watson, who was killed when he tried to run across the street, met Delilah just that morning. Her husband, agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), is assigned the case.

Delilah is currently teaching cryptology at Waverly University, where McGee arrives to investigate the case. Harshman returned to the show after a year.

Margo Harshman, aka Delilah Fielding of NCIS, made her film debut in 1997

Margo Harshman made her film debut in 1997 with The Elf Who Didn't Believe, and her TV debut was three years later. The actress appeared in 47 episodes of Even Stevens (2000–2003) where she played the character of Tawny Dean.

Born on March 4, 1986, to David Harshman and Janelle Louise Harshman, Margo is the fourth of five siblings, consisting of two older sisters, one older brother, and one younger brother. They lost their mother in 2014 to breast cancer.

Harshman also appeared in films like Sorority Row, College Road Trip, and Fired Up! The actress also appeared in the music video for Get U Home in 2009. Released on June 28, the single was crooned by rapper Shwayze. Since then, the video has garnered 4.7 million views on YouTube.

the California native also played Alex Jensen, Sheldon Cooper's assistant, in the sixth season of The Big Bang Theory.

Margo Harshman was nominated for the Young Artist Award twice in 2005, once for The Even Stevens Movie (2004) and another for Even Stevens (2001). In 2009, she won the ShoWest Convention’s ShoWest "Female Stars of Tomorrow" award.

The actress lives in Los Angeles with her pet dog, Bullet.

Margo Harshman dated her Even Stevens co-actor Shia LaBeouf for a couple of years. In 2017, she married musician Austin Hooks. They divorced in November 2018, after getting separated in October of that year. The couple doesn’t have any kids together.

Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 influenced Delilah's story arc on NCIS

According to NCIS executive producer Gary Glasberg, Delilah's story arc was based on the victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. While on a Television Critics Association press tour, he said:

“I remember seeing a piece on, I think it was the Today show, about a bunch of women who had really managed to start to pull their lives back together again. I wanted to try to capture some of that on our show. So the intent was — and is — to show someone who comes from a government background involved in something tragic like this and manages to persevere.”

Higher Education is the last episode of NCIS to air this year. The season finale, Too Many Cooks, will be released on January 2, 2023. Margo Harshman will appear in that episode, too.

