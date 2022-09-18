Who plays Maggie Shaw on NCIS: Hawaii? All about Julie White

The sophomore season of NCIS: Hawaii is all set to premiere on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 10.00 PM EST. The recent NCIS spinoff received favorable reviews from both fans and critics. The CBS show, set on the beautiful island of Hawaii, excelled visually and thematically, even having a successful crossover in its first season. The previous season also established several storylines that may be continued in the second season.

NCIS: Hawaii boasts a series of great actors like Vannessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Alex Tarrant. One of the most interesting characters introduced in the debut season of the NCIS spinoff was Maggie Shaw, the mentor and friend of NCIS Special Agent Jane Tennant. Shaw played a crucial part in the brilliant two-part episode Spies.

Maggie Shaw of NCIS: Hawaii is portrayed by the American actress Julie White, a recognized star in films, TV, and theatre. Read on for more details about the veteran actress.

Who is Julie White?

Julie K. White was born to Edwin White and Sue Jane Terry on June 4, 1961, in San Diego, California. Her parents moved to Texas, Austin when she was three years old. She began acting in local plays and eventually took it up as a profession when she was 16. While playing the lead role in The Baker's Wife, she was encouraged by the show's author to pursue her talent in New York City.

Over time, she established herself as a prolific stage actor. Her theatre credentials include On the Verge at the Huntington Theatre Company, Boston, Massachusetts, Largo desolato at the Yale Repertory Theatre, New Haven, Connecticut, Marvin's Room at Seattle Repertory Theatre in January 1992, Money and Friends by David Williamson at the UCLA James A. Doolittle Theatre, Hollywood, California, and Absurd Person Singular in 1993 at the Long Wharf Theatre, among others.

She did a lot of other theatre work, but Lucky Stiff was her first Off-Broadway production. Throughout her theatre career, she made guest appearances in TV shows and films, as well as taking on regular roles. One of her most recognizable roles was as Judy Witwicky, mother of the main human character Sam Witwicky, in Transformers (2008). She reprised her role in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Her other film and TV credentials include The Astronaut Farmer, The Nanny Diaries, Michael Clayton, Breaking Upwards, Our Idiot Brother, Inside Out, Language of a Broken Heart, Lincoln, A Very Murray Christmas, The Penguins of Madagascar, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Desperate Housewives, Rescue Me, and How We Roll, among many others.

Julie White received a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play in 2007 for her performance in The Little Dog Laughed. She was nominated for it three more times, in 2013, 2019, and 2022. The upcoming season of NCIS: Hawaii may feature a lot more of the award-winning actress as she reprises her role as Maggie Shaw.

The first episode of the new season of NCIS: Hawaii, titled Prisoners' Dilemma will premiere on Sunday, September 18, 2022 on the CBS channel at 10.00 PM EST. Stay tuned for more updates.

