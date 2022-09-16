What time will NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 episode 1 air on CBS? Release date, plot details, cast, and more explored

NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 is all set to make its debut with the first episode exclusively on CBS on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

It is the 4th installment in the NCIS franchise. Christopher Silber, Matt Bosack, and Jan Nash have acted as the writers and creators of the series. They have also served as the executive producers of the spin-off series, along with Larry Teng.

Reportedly, a highly electrifying crossover event is awaiting the audience as CBS is all set to air the premiere episodes of both NCIS season 20 and NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 together, with both the show's cast members taking part in a stirring manhunt for the fatal felon.

It is safe to say that, ever since the trailer for the premiere crossover event was released, the audience has been buzzing with excitement to see how episode 1 of NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 will unfold as season 1 of the spin-off series ends on such a thrilling note.

So, without further delay, let's dive in and find out all about the premiere episode of NCIS: Hawai'i season 2, before it debuts on CBS.

The much-awaited episode 1 of NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 will be released on the popular network CBS on Monday, September 19, 2022. The airtime of the episode is 10 pm ET.

The premiere episode of season 2 has been titled, Prisoners' Dilemma. Christopher Silber and Jan Nash have acted as co-writers for the upcoming episode, while Tim Andrew has served as the director. The episode will conclude the crossover event that will begin on episode 1 of NCIS season 20.

The episode will feature Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres and Katrina Law as Jessica Knight from NCIS.

What does the official synopsis for episode 1 of the series' season 2 say?

The official synopsis of the premiere episode of the series' season 2 titled, Prisoners' Dilemma, reads:

"Tennant's team, along with NCIS agents Nick Torres and Jessica Knight, tracks The Raven's whereabouts to the island of Oahu and learns about his plans to attack the world's largest international maritime warfare exercise."

By the looks of it, it is quite evident that the audience is in for an electrifying and gripping ride.

How's the trailer for the crossover premiere event looking?

Have a look at the trailer for NCIS & NCIS: Hawai'i crossover premiere event below.

The crossover event trailer gives the audience some intriguing glimpses of what is about to come in episode 1 of the series' season 2 and it looks like quite a visually thrilling and absorbing series of events.

Who are the cast members of the series' season 2?

The cast list for season 2 of the CBS spin-off series entails Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler, Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, Kian Talan as Alex Tennant and a few other actors.

Don't forget to catch episode 1 of NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2, arriving on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 10 pm ET, on CBS.

Edited by Prem Deshpande