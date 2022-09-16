What time will NCIS season 20 episode 1 air on CBS? Release date, synopsis and more about the show

NCIS season 20, the highly awaited and riveting brand new season of the fan-favorite police procedural thriller drama series, is all set to arrive with episode 1 on CBS on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 9 PM ET. Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill have served as the creators of the arresting series.

Steven D. Binder, Mark Horowitz, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Harmon, David North, Donald P. Bellisario, and Scott Williams have acted as the executive producers of the series, while David Bellisario and Avery C. Drewe have served as the producers.

Reportedly, there will be a highly exhilarating crossover premiere event as CBS is set to release NCIS season 20 and NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 together with the cast members of both series participating in a thrilling manhunt for an extremely dangerous felon.

Ever since the official trailer for the crossover event was launched, fans of the show have been eagerly waiting to witness what the premiere episode of the series' season 20 has in store for them, as season 19 ended on an intriguing note with a massive cliffhanger.

Without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about episode 1 of NCIS season 20, ahead of its premiere on CBS.

Learn all about NCIS season 20 episode 1, before it arrives on CBS

What are the release date and time of NCIS season 20 episode 1?

The highly anticipated and electrifying premiere episode of NCIS season 20, will be released on Monday, September 19, 2022, exclusively on CBS. The airtime of the brand new episode of season 20 is 9 PM ET.

Episode 1 has been titled, A Family Matter. Scott Williams has served as the writer of the premiere episode, while Tawnia McKiernan has acted as the director. The crossover episode will feature Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik and Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant from NCIS: Hawai'i.

What does the official synopsis for episode 1 of season 20 say?

The official synopsis for episode 1 of the series' season 20, titled, A Family Matter, reads:

"With Special Agent Alden Parker still on the run with his ex-wife, the team investigates who from his past might have a personal vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker's name."

By the looks of the official synopsis, it is quite understandable that the premiere episode will begin right from where the last season ended, and it seems like the episode will take the audience on quite an arresting rollercoaster ride.

How's the official trailer for the crossover event looking?

Take a closer look at the official trailer for NCIS & NCIS: Hawai'i crossover event here:

The official trailer provides the audience with some interesting and exciting glimpses of what can be expected from the premiere episode, and it looks like there's going to be a series of thrilling events throughout the episode.

Who are the cast members of NCIS season 20?

The promising cast list for the series' season 20 includes Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance, Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines, David McCallum as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard, and Gary Cole as Alden Parker.

Some noteworthy guest stars on the cast list entail Teri Polo as Vivian Kolchak and Joe Spano as Tobias Fornell.

Don't forget to watch NCIS season 20 episode 1, airing on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 9 PM ET, on CBS.

