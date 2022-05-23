What time will NCIS Season 19 Episode 21 (finale) air on CBS? Plot details explored

When boss Alden Parker is framed for murder in the Season 19 finale, the NCIS team will rally to protect him at any cost.

This episode will allow us to learn more about Alden Parker. In the end, Gary Cole's character will be accused of a crime he did not commit, and the rest of the cast will rally around him to ensure his safety. They'll also get some support from the outside. As an old flame will reappear in this superb finale, let's dive into all the details.

NCIS Season 19 Episode 21 (finale) drops this Monday

Episode 21 of NCIS Season 19 will premiere this Monday, May 23, 2022, on CBS at 9.00 PM ET. The finale episode is titled Birds of a Feather.

In Episode 21, Alden Parker is charged with murder and, understandably, does not take this lying down. Here is the official synopsis of Birds of a Feather:

"When Agent Parker is framed for murder, the team puts their jobs and lives on the line in order to buy time and uncover the truth."

As an unexpected inquiry unfolds in the episode, several of the characters observe that there's still a lot they need to understand about Gary Cole's persona, and it's one that might tie him up in some interesting ways. Something appears to have happened to his ex-wife and former partner, Vivian Kolchak.

When we consider Gary Cole's long career in the FBI, there's a strong probability he developed a lot of enemies along the road. The title of this episode appears to be a reference to Raven from earlier this season's The Helpers.

Things are going to get really messy in this episode, and we're fully prepared for it. Teri Polo will appear as Parker's ex-girlfriend in season 20. We have a feeling that the show is trying hard to set the deck for bigger things for Cole in the future. They've taken their time letting us get to know him, which could be intentional.

Parker's former employer, FBI Deputy Director Wayne Sweeney, will also feature prominently in this episode. This is a man who clearly dislikes Gary Cole's character and accuses him of being the prime suspect!

This is a narrative about a lot of individuals close to Parker about something that occurred to a former partner, and his ex-wife Vivian has gone missing. Vance, Parker's current boss, knows that he must send Alden home after discovering all of these intimate ties. He does not believe he is a murderer, but he is powerless to change the case's optics.

After all, what if he succeeds? It means that someone like Sweeney could step in and, with that in mind, do whatever he can to make the rest of the team's lives even more miserable. If at all possible, no one wants the FBI in charge of this case!

Don't forget to watch the finale episode of NCIS Season 19, this Monday, 23, 2022, on CBS at 9.00 PM ET.

