Who is Maddy Pomilla? Meet Survivor 44 contestant with interesting social media handles involving Jeff Probst

Maddy Pomilla will be seen competing on season 44 of Survivor, which will premiere on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

The two-hour premiere episode will kick off by introducing Maddy and other castaways to the show. It will also mark the beginning of the cast members' adventure of a lifetime in the Fiji Islands, as they form strategies and alliances and partake in challenges.

Maddy is a 28-year-old Survivor castaway. The Brooklyn native has social media handles surrounding host Jeff Probst's name. Her Instagram and TikTok handle is named @jeffprobstcanyouhearme, while her Twitter ID goes by the name @jeffcanyouhearme. With such a creative way of getting the attention of the host and making her debut in the series, she is sure to bring a lot more to the table.

The official synopsis of Survivor, hosted by Jeff Probst, reads:

"Stranded in the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined new castaways will be divided into 3 tribes of 6 and forced to form a new society as they adapt to their physical and social surroundings."

Survivor season 44 castaway Maddy Pomilla plans to play the game "one step back"

In her introductory video as a cast member of Survivor season 44, Maddy revealed that she quit her job as a Charity Projects Manager and executive assistant to the CEO of a company, so she could take part in the reality competition series.

The 28-year-old contestant is originally from southern Maryland but lives in Brooklyn, New York. She comes from a family of five girls and is the middle child, which, according to her, means that she can always navigate and "step up."

SURVIVOR @survivorcbs 🏽 #Survivor Meet Maddy, a charity projects manager who is not afraid to put it all out there! Meet Maddy, a charity projects manager who is not afraid to put it all out there!👏🏽 #Survivor https://t.co/PiZ1NP9z0J

The introductory video also features Maddy saying how she isn't afraid to give it her all and "pull the trigger and really put it all out there." The Survivor castaway also said:

"I see myself playing in the way that I play my life - one step back."

She added that she plans to not look intimidating at first and play her strategy of being on the backburner, but when the tribes merge, she wants to come to the forefront and take control of the game.

Maddy further said:

"Like I'm tired of the girls playing from the sidelines. They always talk about "oh she has such a great social game." And I'm like "we have great social game in real life." Like I'm not here to play from the sidelines...I wanna be in the middle of it, I wanna be controlling it and just kinda see if I can pull it off."

In an interview with Parade, Maddy explained that participating in the show was No. 1 on her bucket list and that being an "adventure addict" and "super competitive" drives her to find the next big thing. She also confessed to being obsessed with the show for over two decades has given her a chance with the same.

When asked which former Survivor castaways she identified with the most, she named fan-favorite contestants Cirie Fields and Parvati Shallow (winner of Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites). In her CBS interview, she also named Omar Zaheer (Survivor 42), and Malcolm Freberg (Survivor: Philippines).

Being one of the five girls in the family and having the classic middle-child skills of problem-solving and being social and independent has definitely prepared her for the game. In her interview with Parade, Maddy explained how her siblings always pushed her to do better, prompting her to inculcate the go-getter mentality early on in life. She termed themselves "a witch coven of strong, crazy, wild, smart, opinionated, go-getter girls."

As part of the Ratu tribe, Maddy wishes her alliance partner is practical, open-minded, not self-serious, and is all about the fun. In her CBS interview, the castaway confessed to taking up surfing, skateboarding, and having fun with her sisters in her free time. She had also said that she had trekked to Everest base camp and placed third in an ultramarathon when she was 22 years old.

As per her CBS interview, Maddy explained that Survivor checked all of the boxes in the list of things she always dreamt of doing since she was a kid. On why she could become the sole survivor, she said:

"I love living in the grey area where anything could happen at any moment, so I’ll coast on chaos and have fun doing it."

She has over 1.4K followers on Instagram, which is bound to increase once viewers tune in to watch her game.

Season 44 of the series has promised a lot of emotions, surprises, twists, gameplay and challenges to viewers. The castaways will have to give it their all to end up taking the title and the $1 million cash prize. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness the rollercoaster of a season.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere this Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes