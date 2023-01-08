How many times has Cirie Fields appeared on Survivor? Meet the reality star as she participates on The Traitors

Cirie Fields, who has appeared in four Survivor franchises, is now all set to make her appearance on The Traitors, which will premiere on January 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Peacock. The reality star is one of the strongest players in the series, having earlier played on Survivor: Panama, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Game Changers.

The Traitors, set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, will feature 20 contestants who will compete in a series of challenges to earn a cash prize of up to $250,000. However, the catch is that three of these participants, labeled "the traitors," will try and snatch the cash prize from the rest of them, known as "the faithful." The contestants will be a mixture of popular reality stars and America's best game players.

Will the faithful contestants manage to keep the cash prize safe, or will the traitors emerge powerful enough? Only time will tell.

The Traitors contestant Cirie Fields has appeared on four franchises of Survivor

Cirie was born on July 18, 1970, in Jersey City, New Jersey. She has appeared in four Survivor shows and has proved her mettle better with each season. She finished in fourth position on Survivor: Panama (Season 12), thirrd on Survivor: Micronesia (season 16), 17th on Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (season 20), and and sixth on Survivor: Game Changers (season 34).

On Survivor: Panama, Cirie labeled herself as a "couch potato" with no prior experience being part of the competition. However, she soon proved herself after keeping herself safe from the first Tribal Council elimination. She also found herself being the mastermind of the dominant Casaya Alliance, pulling off strategies and proving her game persona.

In season 12, The Traitors cast member became well-known after orchestrating a vote to blindside fellow castmate Courtney Marit in the final six. However, she lost the fire-making challenge in the final four against ally Danielle DiLorenzo. Following this, she was then eliminated from the competition.

Cirie marked her return to the Survivor franchise by competing in season 16. She played her strategies even better this time and was initially with the Malakal Couples Alliances and then became part of the Black Widow Brigade at the merge. She was also famous for convincing Erik Reichenbach to give her his immunity necklace, leading to his elimination.

Although she reached the final three, Cirie was voted out by her ally Amanda Kimmel after the final immunity challenge. The latter confessed to having no chance of winning against Cirie in the final two, which is why she eliminated Circe the night before the Final Tribal Council (FTC).

Soon after, The Traitors cast member had a short stint on Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains. Although part of the Heroes Alliance, she was blindsided from the third Tribal Council by her own alliance member J.T.Thomas, failing to manage her threat level.

On Survivor: Game Changers, Cirie struggled initially but picked herself back up every time. Her constant Immunity Challenge wins and her ability to manage her threat this time around led her to the final six of the competition series. However, with the introduction of the Legacy Advantages and Immunity Idols played at the Tribal Council, all cast members except her were safe, leading to her elimination.

The Traitors cast member has been regarded as one of the smartest players throughout the Survivor franchise, with host Jeff Probst calling her an inspirational figure and "the woman who got up off the couch and played Survivor." Cirie also appeared on USA Network's Snake In The Grass in July 2022 alongside Janelle Pierzina, Stephenie Kendrick, and Rachel Reilly.

The Traitors will have viewers witness Cirie, Stephanie, and Rachel together once more following their stint on the USA Network show. Other reality stars joining them include The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr., Summer House's Kyle Cooke, Big Brother's Cody Calafiore, Below Deck's Kate Chastain, and several others.

Don't forget to watch all the episodes of The Traitors this Thursday evening on Peacock.

