"Don't ever reveal the Snake again": Fans disappointed as Stephanie reveals she's the Snake in Snake In The Grass Season 1 Episode 5

Snake In The Grass aired a brand new episode on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 11.00 pm ET on USA Network. Four well-known celebrities, Janelle Pierzina, Stephenie Kendrick, Rachel Reilly, and Cirie Fields, waded through challenges to reveal the identity of the Snake. However, for the first time this season, Stephanie revealed herself as the Snake to the viewers.

Fans weren't impressed with the production's decision to reveal the Snake's identity early in the show, as it lessened the excitement of the show. One tweeted:

However, only viewers watching the show knew about the information. The remaining contestants fought hard to win challenges and strategize while constantly doubting each other. The players were experienced players who were part of challenges from their debuts on shows like Big Brother and Survivor, so they weren't new to strategy and alliances.

Fans react to Snake In The Grass contestant Stephanie's identity as Snake

Fans were disappointed as the episode had some memorable players, and the guess about the Snake's identity should've been in the hands of the viewers. Check out what they had to say about the decision.

With these four fabulous women playing, it could've been anyone - and the suspense was ruined.



What transpired on Snake In The Grass Season 1 Episode 5?

On this week's episode of Snake In The Grass, Big Brother alums Janelle Pierzina-Rachel Reilly and Survivor alums Stephanie Kendrick-Cirie Fields came in to win. However, one of them had decided to compromise the challenges so that others wouldn't get a clue about the Snake's identity.

For the first challenge, the contestants had to climb up a tree with ropes and gain access to a box with the first clue. The players were divided into two teams, working together to get the box down. While Rachel kept getting her leg on the string, Stephanie failed to climb up the rope as she claimed to get stuck. However, Janelle and Cirie felt that Rachel was the Snake.

The Snake In The Grass contestants failed to get their first clue. However, they had to return to camp to find the next one. At the same time, Stephanie revealed to the audience that she was the Snake.

Right off the bat, Stephanie found the clue hidden between the tree trunk. However, she wanted to destroy it before her fellow cast members found out, as there were clear hints to reveal her identity. Meanwhile, the rest were at the beach, trying to find the clue. When Cirie realized they had left Stephanie alone at the camp and told the rest of the contestants about it, it was too late as the clue was gone.

However, Rachel heard a splash while heading to the camp, indicating that Stephnie might be the Snake. The Snake In The Grass contestant decided to find the clue in the swamp and try her best as she felt Stephanie was the Snake. Meanwhile, the latter made everyone believe that Rachel was nervous about finding her clue and portrayed her as the Snake.

For the second clue, the contestants had to find a motor and a key and head to the waters on a boat to find the clue. While halfway through the boat challenge and with Rachel gaining the key, Stephanie knew it was time to hijack the challenge, and thus, she flipped the boat. However, Rachel swam across the beach and was handed the key right in time to win the challenge.

The Snake In The Grass contestants earned their final clue, which read:

"The Snake loves games both physical and mental, she spent lots of time at church and at Temple."

The players then headed to the Snake Pit to make guesses about the snake. While Stephanie tried to talk Janelle and Rachel's way out of it, she almost convinced Cirie about Janelle being the Snake.

However, Cirie went with her gut, following which she voted for Stephanie as the Snake, as did Janelle and Rachel. Stephanie was correctly revealed to be the Snake, which meant that the rest of the Snake In The Grass contestants split the cash prize of $100,000 equally.

Snake In The Grass has been fascinating for viewers to watch and is a breath of fresh air amongst all the other reality shows. The suspense intrigues viewers as contestants try to reveal the Snake's identity.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Snake In The Grass next week on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 11.00 pm ET on USA Network.

