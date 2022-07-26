What time will Snake in the Grass premiere on NBC? Release date, format and more explored

NBC is all set to premiere an action-packed social experiment called Snake in the Grass with a special premiere episode on July 26, 2022, at 10 pm ET/PT.

In the “Masters of Gameplay” series four strangers will get dropped into the wild to win $100,000. The team can only win the cash prize if they are able to figure out which one of them is the "snake", aka the one sabotaging every move of the group.

The show will be hosted by radio star, American Idol mentor, and Dancing with the Stars winner Bobby Bones. Snake in the Grass in a cross between the former ABC series The Mole and Survivor.

The show will see a few known faces from Survivor, Naked and Afraid and Big Brother alongside many new players competing in the game.

Details about Snake in the Grass

Snake in the Grass is a new game show with $100,000 at stake. Four players are dropped the wild and have to find out who 'the snake' is in order to win the cash prize. If the three players are able to reveal the identity of the saboteur, they will win the prize. Else, the saboteur will walk away with all the money. The official synopsis of the show reads:

“In this survival of the sneakiest, the players will compete in a series of grueling and mind-twisting challenges, from retrieving game pieces suspended on high wires over a 500-foot canyon, to scaling the face of a cliff to solve puzzles. With each successfully completed challenge, the competitors win a clue that helps reveal the identity of the Snake.”

Further adding:

“Not wanting their identity revealed, the Snake will do whatever it takes to prevent the players from winning the clues by sabotaging their journey any chance they get. After overnighting in the remote and rugged Central American jungle, the group will meet in ‘the Snake Pit’ where they must determine who they think the saboteur might be.”

Hosting “Snake in the Grass has been a really cool experience” for Bones who “lived in Costa Rica for more than a month” for shooting the adventurous and mysterious show. The show will keep viewers "guessing!" till the end.

Cast of Snake in the Grass

Four players will be dropped into the jungles of Central America for 36 hours to play and win the game. The players who will appear on the show are:

Jeff Zausch (Naked and Afraid), Pocatello, ID

Rachel Reilly (Big Brother), Birmingham, AL

Malcolm Freberg (Survivor), Corpus Christie, TX

Yul Kwon (Survivor), Los Altos, CA

Earl Cole (Survivor), Kansas City, KS

Lacey Jones (Naked and Afraid), Tamaroa, IL

Alissa Musto, Tampa, FL

Ryan Anthony, West Hollywood, CA

Andrew Muse, Park City, UT

Stephanie Ortiz, St. Simons Island, GA

Sean Williams, Bronx, NY

John Gaber, Miami, FL

Alysia Montaño, Berkeley, CA

Sam Ruebush, Nashville, TN

Xavier Williams, Los Angeles, CA

Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother), Minneapolis, MN

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor), Dunedin, FL

Cirie Fields (Survivor), Jersey City, NJ

Trish Hegarty (Survivor), Boston, MA

Elektra Nelson, Westchester, NY

Wyatt Werneth, Cocoa Beach, FL

Brandon Horton, Huntsville, AL

Chelsea Scott, Charleston, SC

Michael Steinbech, Columbus, OH

Piper "Nai" Knight, San Diego, CA

Brett Kessinger, St. Louis, MO

Rogerlyn Taylor, Laurel, MD

Todd Duffee, Gary, IN

Victoria Gusto, Las Vegas, NV

Ryan McCune, West Covina, CA

David Redmond, Atlanta, GA

Juliet Bell, Los Angeles, CA

Tune in on NBC on Tuesday at 10 pm ET/PT to watch the special premiere episode with Naked and Afraid's Jeff and Survivor's Yul, Earl, and Malcolm. Snake in the Grass then premieres on August 1 at 11pm ET/PT in the US.

