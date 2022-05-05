What is King Hai's real name? A smart lie sent Survivor contestant home in episode 10

CBS' Survivor is the perfect embodiment of twists and turns. This week's episode established some strong players in the game, and lies and deceit got the best of one contestant. Just when viewers thought they could process last week's double elimination, they had to witness another clever play of minds.

Episode 10 of Survivor was all about playing the even field. While one contestant emerged victorious throughout the episode, others were clearly on the chopping block. However, it is the third set of contestants who are neither safe nor at the risk of being eliminated who emerge victoriously.

The show began with 18 contestants from diverse backgrounds trying to outwin and outlast each other, but halfway through the game, only 7 remained to compete for the coveted title. As the challenges get more challenging in the longest-running series, players put in their all to prove their mettle until the tide shifts.

Elimination results, reward challenge twist, and more from CBS' Survivor

After the shocking double elimination of Rocksroy and Tori last week, contestants were on their toes this week for any impending doom that was to fall on them. However, this week's episode was a completely different ball game. Eight castaways fought for their chance to survive another week on the Fiji islands.

The official synopsis of the episode titled Tell a Good Lie, Not a Stupid Lie reads:

"After a double elimination, the remaining eight castaways have to endure new challenges, while also trying to outwit and outplay one another."

The title fits the episode perfectly as lies dominated the scenario. However, the stupid lie cost one of the castaways their game.

Read on to find out who was eliminated on this week's episode of Survivor.

Hai was elated at last week's Tribal Council as it went according to his plan. However, his strongest alliance, Mike, felt guilty for sending Rocksroy home and tired of playing the game according to Hai's rules.

Lindsay emerged victorious at the reward challenge, earning her hot pizza, beer, and a warm night with bed and pillows at a sanctuary. Host Jeff Probst allowed her to take two of the other members with her, for which she chose Mike and Omar, stating that they hadn't won a reward. But Lindsay played her game to ally the three.

Omar has been the strongest threat this season of Survivor, even with no advantages or immunity idols to his rescue. He took the best advantage of the challenge by playing an intelligent lie to manipulate Rocksroy against Hai. The lie was that Hai was calling Rocksroy "his puppet," doing everything he was told to do.

Lindsay won the immunity challenge and was on board with everyone voting off Jonathan. However, one stupid lie by Hai cost him everything. Hai told Jonathan that he would play the immunity idol that he found at the bottom of the well; however, it wasn't enough to convince the counterpart.

SURVIVOR @survivorcbs Tale as old as time when it comes to tribal council.🤔 #Survivor Tale as old as time when it comes to tribal council.🤔 #Survivor https://t.co/JKlCLWFaQY

Jonathan spoke to Omar about the lie and revealed that he didn't buy anything said. In a confessional, the latter said that if "King Hai" thought it was his game, he was wrong. The Tribal Council proved his word when Hai Giang was the fourth member of the jury to be voted out on Survivor.

With Hai's exit, only seven castaways remain to compete for the title. Next week, players with advantages will try and navigate their game, and no one will be in anyone's alliance anymore. They will have to fight their own battle smartly to survive another tough week in the competition.

Tune in to Survivor next week on Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on CBS.

