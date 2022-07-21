Why is Big Brother Season 24 Episode 7 not airing on Thursday? First eviction schedule and more explored

CBS was supposed to air a new episode of Big Brother Season 24 (BB24) on Thursday, July 21, 2022. However, the network recently announced that the episode has been postponed to air this coming Sunday.

The reality TV show usually airs three days a week — Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. As per the schedule update, Thursday's episode will air on Sunday, which means that the series will air only two days this week. The reason behind shifting the eviction day to Sunday is that a special program, titled CBS News: Capitol Assault Hearings, will run from 8.00 PM to 10.00 PM ET on CBS on July 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, the network will continue streaming live feeds of Big Brother Season 24 on Thursday night, which may give away details of the evicted contestant.

When will Big Brother Season 24 Episode 7 air?

Episode 7 of Big Brother Season 24 has a new air date. It will now be released on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 8.00 PM ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Viewers can watch it later on the network’s website as well. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several live streaming services such as fubo TV, Phiko, DISH, Sling, Xfinity, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Before postponing the episode to Sunday, CBS was planning to air it on Friday. Due to the prior schedule, the premiere of Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2 was shifted to next week on July 29, 2022, at 8.00 PM. But now, Big Brother will air Episode 7 on Sunday, and its Friday slot will air a repeat episode of Blue Bloods. Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2 premiere’s air time remains the same.

The two-hour special of BB24 will be the first eviction episode of the season. Last week’s eviction was canceled after host Julie Chen Moonves announced the sudden exit of house guest Paloma Aguilar.

Who has been nominated for eviction?

In Episode 5, Jasmine Davis became the Head of House (HOH), which meant she had to nominate two houseguests for eviction. Her first pick was predictable as she nominated Taylor Hale.

Jasmine didn’t connect with Taylor from the start and was mean to her alongside Paloma Aguilar. Thus, Taylor’s nomination didn’t surprise many. While Jasmine was struggling to pick another contestant, Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli volunteered to join Taylor in the bottom two. Pooch strategically thought that Michael, who won the veto, would save him from packing his bags.

In the latest episode, Michael was seen appreciating Taylor’s game, and many houseguests were seen planning to vote Pooch out of the competition. Only time will tell whether Pooch’s strategy will work on the eviction day. Meanwhile, fans have been calling him a “fool” for putting himself up for eviction during Episode 6.

Big Brother Season 24 premiered on July 6, 2022, with 16 houseguests. After Paloma’s exit, the remaining contestants include Taylor Hale, Indiana “Indy” Santos, Ameerah Jones, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Nicole Layog, Terrance Higgins, Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, Monte Taylor, Daniel Durston, Kyle Capener, Alyssa Snider, Brittany Hoopes, Jasmine Davis, Joseph Abdin, and Michael Bruner.

The official synopsis of the reality TV show reads:

“Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000.”

Viewers can watch the live feeds on CBS’ website, and new episodes are aired on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday at 8.00 PM ET.

