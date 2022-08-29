Who are the contestants set to appear on Snake in the Grass Season 1 Episode 5? Release date and more

A set of four celebrities are slated to participate in the brand new episode of Snake In The Grass. Releasing on August 29, 2022, Episode 5 will feature celebrity contestants - Janelle Pierzina, Stephenie Kendrick, Rachel Reilly, and Cirie Fields.

Abiding by the theme of the show, this episode of Snake in the Grass will showcase these celebrity contestants participating in challenging tasks. However, in every group, one saboteur will be assigned to ruin their group's tasks.

Read on to find out more details about the contestants.

Details of the celebrities in Snake in the Grass Episode 5

1) Janelle Pierzina

42-year-old Janelle Pierzina is known for her appearances on the sixth, seventh, 14th, and 22nd season of the reality show Big Brother. Moreover, she is also participating in season 31 of The Amazing Race. However, before participating in Big Brother, she was a cocktail waitress, model, and actress.

In 2006, she was nominated for Celebrity Big Brother and won the same awards. Janelle was even nominated as the "Favourite Hottie" at the Fox Reality Awards and had won the "Big Reality Star" award at the VH1 Big Awards.

2) Stephenie Kendrick

Philadelphia native Stephenie is a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative. The 42-year-old attended Monmouth University to complete her bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management.

Moreover, she has also appeared in many shows and films like Guiding Light (1952), Mujer, casos de la Vida Real (1985), and Survivor (2000). She has been a contestant on Survivor: Palau, Survivor: Guatemala, and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains and is regarded as one of the strongest women to ever play the game.

3) Rachel Reilly

Television personality, talk show host, actress, and reality show participant Rachel Reilly has been the winner of the 13th season of Big Brother in 2011. Moreover, she has also participated in the two seasons of The Amazing Race with her husband, Brendon Villegas, and claimed the third position on the show.

She has also played the recurring role as a waitress on CBS's Emmy Award-winning soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful, since 2010.

4) Cirie Fields

52-year-old Cirie Fields is a nurse and reality TV personality who competed in four seasons of Survivor. Even though, she appeared in the show multiple times, Cirie never made it to the win.

Moreover, while studying at St. Francis Nursing School in New Castle, Pennsylvania, she has worked as a surgical instrumentalist, home care provider, candy factory worker, and telemarketer.

What is Snake in the Grass all about?

Four celebrity contestants have to survive in the dense forests of Central America. The premise of the show revolves around them performing the assigned tasks; however, they also have to identify the saboteur in the group. One celebrity contestant is hiding their identity and is on a mission to secretly mess up the tasks of the group.

Moreover, the rest of the contestants have to guess the titular "snake" in their group. If the three players successfully reveal the hidden identity, they will win $100,000. But if they get it wrong, the snake will walk away with all the money.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

In this survival of the sneakiest, the players will compete in a series of grueling and mind-twisting challenges, from retrieving game pieces suspended on high wires over a 500-foot canyon, to scaling the face of a cliff to solve puzzles. With each successfully completed challenge, the competitors win a clue that helps reveal the identity of the Snake. Not wanting their identity revealed, the Snake will do whatever it takes to prevent the players from winning the clues by sabotaging their journey any chance they get.

In the previous episode of Snake In The Grass, celebrity Elektra Nelson turned out to be the snake. She was applauded for cleverly hiding her identity.

Viewers can watch the release of Snake In the Grass episode 5 on August 29, 2022, at 10.00 pm CT on USA Network.

