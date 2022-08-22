Who are the contestants in Snake In The Grass Season 1 Episode 4? Release date and more about USA Network’s show

Snake In The Grass is set to return with another exciting episode on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET on USA Network. In the "Masters of Gameplay" series, four contestants will get dropped into the wild in a challenge that will earn one of them a whopping $100,000. The players for this week's episode are Sam Ruebush, Elektra Nelson, Xavier Williams, and Wyatt Werneth.

In each episode, four players are put into the Central American jungle for 36 hours, in which they would have to figure out which one of them is "the Snake" – a saboteur secretly sabotaging the entire group. If the players guess correctly, they win the prize money. However, if wrong, the Snake wins the entire amount.

More details about Snake In The Grass Season 1 Episode 4 contestants

Hosted by American Idol mentor and Dancing With The Stars winner Bobby Bones, the show is an action-packed social experiment where contestants have to undergo grueling challenges to gain a clue about the identity of the Snake. The players then meet in the "Snake Pit," where they try to guess who among them has been fooling the group.

Check out more details about this week's contestants in Snake In The Grass.

1) Sam Ruebush

The 25-year-old Nashville native is a dog mom and goes by the motto "Be a good person when you can." The contestant shared a fun fact or slogan: "Her bite is worse than her bark." The contestant has over 2K followers on social media and is seen attending many festivals with her friends.

2) Elektra Nelson

The 29-year-old Westchester native believes that "Intent is different than impact." The contestant works in marketing and is a "straight talker," as per her bio on USA Network's bio handle. Although not much is known about the participant, she is seen taking an active part in the competition as per the preview clip shared by the show.

3) Xavier Williams

The 22-year-old Los Angeles native works as a content creator and is "Gen Z to the core." He believes terrible things can happen, but "what if they don't?" The contestant is set to play an active part in the competition.

4) Wyatt Werneth

The 55-year-old Cocoa Beach native is a stunt performer and an actor. His most recognized role is in G.I. Jane, where he comes face-to-face with Viggo Mortensen as a naval special warfare trainee. The contestant is an experienced waterman with many military, aviation, and swimming skillsets.

Wyatt has also appeared in many sports commercials and films and is well-known for his versatility. These include appearances on the Discovery Channel, Nickelodeon, and the National Geographic Channel, among many others.

What to expect from Episode 4 of Snake In The Grass?

In an exclusive clip shared by the show, episode 4 titled All Boys Are Snakes, contestant Wyatt tries to prove that he isn't a saboteur as the group pulls a large trunk out of a body of water with ropes. However, no matter how much he tries to convince his fellow members, Elektra Nelson doesn't believe him.

In a confessional, Elektra reveals that Wyatt is acting suspiciously:

“So right now, the way Wyatt is barking orders and trying to command the whole situation, being so alpha and so demanding, determined to prove that he is not the snake, is not necessarily sitting well with me."

However, she cannot be trusted, as is the format of the competition, which makes it even more exciting and appealing to its viewers.

Snake In The Grass has been extremely popular amongst viewers as it sees a few well-known faces from other reality shows, including Survivor, Naked and Afraid, and Big Brother. The contestants will put their best foot forward to determine who amongst them is a Snake. Will the players this week be able to identify the Snake's identity, or will the Snake overcome them all?

Tune in on Monday to watch Snake In The Grass on USA Network.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht